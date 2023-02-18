DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz has broken his silence following AKA's death on 10 February

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from peeps who have been dragging DJ Zinhle for disrespecting her husband by mourning her baby daddy

The former Black Motion member took to his Instagram page to share a touching tribute to the late rapper

Social media users have shared different versions of why Murdah Bongz was not attending AKA's funeral or why he had remained mum following the rapper's death.

DJ Zinhle’s husband Murdah Bongz has paid a touching tribute to AKA. Image: @murdahbongz and @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Some have accused the Umlilo hitmaker of disrespecting her husband by mourning her ex-lover and baby daddy.

Murda Bongz mourns AKA's death

The former Black Motion star has finally broken his silence following Kiernan Forbes' death. The former Black Motion member posted an emotional post on his pages and hailed the late rapper. Murdah Bongz noted that it took a long time for him to pay tribute because he didn't know what to say.

He also lauded the Jika hitmaker for being an exemplary father to his seven-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes. He wrote:

"Dear Kiernan, I took a little longer than I had to write this, but to be honest I didn’t know what to say. As a fellow musician thank you, bro, thank you for inspiring all of us to do better and thank you for always proving your love for music in the quality of music you created. Your catalogue will be one of the greatest catalogues of all time.

As a man, I learned something very important from you, know your worth, no matter what happens in your life always know your worth… as a father, you were amazing, you did it all for Kairo and that shows in the love she has inside of her. Your legacy will live on, and may you rest well with the many legends we look up to. Till we meet again, Dad Motion."

AKA Memorial: Video of DJ Zinhle comforting emotional Kairo Forbes at the service leaves SA in tears

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of DJ Zinhle doing breathing techniques with her daughter Kairo Forbes is circulating online. The little girl was sobbing at her father AKA's memorial service held at the Sandton Convention on Friday, 17.

The heartbreaking moment between Zinhle and her daughter moved many South Africans and was a trending a topic on social media.

It was hard for many people to see the grief-stricken girl in the clips floating online.

Source: Briefly News