An Ipsos survey found that the EFF could pull 11.5% of the votes at the polls while the MK Party garners 8.4%

The result also predicted a drop in the ruling party’s popularity to 40.2%, which could result in the ANC entering a coalition

The latest survey by the global market research company was released about a month before South Africa’s 29 May 2024 General Election.

An Ipsos survey's outcome found that the MK Party could garner 8.4% at its first Election while the ANC could drop to 40.2%. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and Muntu Vilakazi/Foto24/Gallo Images

A survey by Ipsos has found that the EFF and MK Party could garner 11.5% and 8.4% at the polls, respectively, figures which many netizens are disputing.

Ipsos survey foresees a drop in the ANC's vote

The DA was expected to remain the official opposition with about 21.9% of the vote.

The global market research company’s survey, released on 27 April 2024, also found that the ruling ANC’s following could fall to 40.2%, which could force the party to enter into a coalition.

Ipsos' prediction on the ruling party was not too far from the results from a survey by the Social Research Foundation, which stated that the ANC might only receive 37% of the votes in the upcoming General Election.

The latest Ipsos poll results were released as South Africa expects to hold its 29 May 2024 General Election in less than a month.

Citizens disagree with Ipsos poll

The survey’s results didn’t convince many netizens.

@bigkoostar said:

“This is propaganda aimed at preparing voters for a rigged outcome. The #EFF, alone, will get over 20%.”

@ThabzAfrika added:

“This pathetic lie from boardroom journalists and fake polls. EFF will outperform all the opposition parties combined and the 1st or 2nd with big margins, not this things surveys that are done on social media or randomly by sampling three to five thousand people.”

@fortunekighlex commented:

“This survey, according to the @CIA assisting the @IECSouthAfrica in rigging elections, predicted outcomes!”

@MhauleTakgane said:

“You are preparing for your DA/ANC coalition. Not all of us are Domkops. EFF can't remain at 10% after the growth and wards it took from the ANC since the previous Election. This @Ipsos_SA and @IECSouthAfrica must be careful not to mess up our country for ”

@SibaMxinwa pointed out:

“When the EFF was polled at 18%, you didn't bother to publish the results. Now that we are polled lower you are quick to publish. We see you.”

