The federal chairperson and former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Helen Zille, slammed Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie for allegedly meddling with Joslin Smith's case

Joslin went missing over three months ago, and although her mother was arrested, she has not been found

South Africans defended McKenzie, and some believed the PA was giving the DA a headache

Hellen Zille jabbed at Gayton McKenzie, and he hit back. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @GaytonMcK/ X

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance's federal chair and former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille accused Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie of compromising missing Saldanha Bay girl Joslin Smith's case.

Zille aims at McKenzie

An X debate erupted between the two after DA parliamentary candidate and crime activist Ian Cameron tweeted his view about what happened to Joslin Smith. @IanCameron said the search for Smith was hampered by political interference.

"Unfortunately, searches were disrupted and became disintegrated and uncoordinated by false interventions from political opportunists shifting the focus to crowd control," he said.

@helenzille responded and aimed at McKenzie.

"Thank you, Ian Cameron. I hope there is enough evidence left after Gayton and his mates invaded the crime scene inevitably disturbing vital clues."

@GaytonMcK hit back and defended himself.

"We handed every suspect sitting in court today to the police. You have bigger things to worry about in George. Your mayor is telling people he is taking the DA down with him. Your funders were allowed to cut corners in George."

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

McKenzie offered a substantial reward for anyone with information leading to Joslin's discovery

Her mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, were arrested and charged with her disappearance

A fourth suspect, Lourentia Lombaard, was arrested, and she abandoned her bail application

Mzansi defends McKenzie

Netizens stood behind McKenzie.

Vote EFF 29 May said:

"Gayton McKenzie and the Patriotic Alliance are giving you chest pains. Western Cape will be governed through a coalition now."

Dellie108 said:

"McKenzie actually listened to the community and online followers, listened to advice, and followed up. It's funny this happened under your Rolex, Helen."

Ntovheleni said:

"It seems gogo Helen is worried about Gayton's PA in the Western Cape."

Richaes Charles said:

"Thank you, Gayton, for actively helping with Joslin's case. Please, madam, worry about the DA crime scene in George."

SAHasRisen asked:

"When did you start caring about South Africans?"

Kelly Smith appeared in court with a baby bump

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Smith appeared in court and seemed pregnant.

Her case was postponed to July, and she denied selling her child after a journalist asked her. She then passed the buck to Appollis, who denied knowing where she was.

