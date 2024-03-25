Lourentia Lombaard allegedly abandoned her bail application after she recently appeared in court

Lombaard was the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with Joslin Smith's disappearance

South Africans weighed in and remarked that Joslin may no longer be alive

Lourentia Lombaard did not apply for bail for her role in Joslin Smith's disappearance. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and kckate16/ Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE – Lourentia Lombaard, the fourth suspect arrested in connection with Joslin Smith's disappearance, has abandoned her bail application. She is due to return to court in two months with other suspects.

Lombaard abandons bail application

According to eNCA, Lombaard will be back in court on 13 May along with the other suspects, Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn. The State said that they are at an advanced stage of the investigation. They added that they would add more charges.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's suspects

Kelly Smith, Appollis, Van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa were arrested for Joslin's disappearance

Smith and Appollis abandoned their bail application, and Sigaqa was released

Siqaga denied that she was a sangoma and said the arrest made her life difficult

South Africans terrified about Joslin's fate

Netizens discussing the case on Facebook were scared that the chances of finding Joslin alive were low.

Elizabeth Kasper said:

“Either the child is not alive anymore, or they are afraid to admit that they sold Joslin to a nameless person and they did not bother to check where Joslin will be taken to.”

Alta Lubbe said:

“I think she's no longer alive, and her mother knows it. They all know it. Maybe that’s why they don’t apply for bail.”

Tebogo Tms said:

“They’ve been suspects for a long time now. Why are they still not saying anything about the little girl?”

Izelle Maas said:

“We will never know what happened to our child.”

Lebogang Makama said:

“We can only pray and hope she will be found.”

Kelly Smith assaulted in prison while pregnant

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Kelly Smith was allegedly assaulted while in prison.

Prison officials also reportedly discovered that she was pregnant, and she was separated from her fellow inmates.

South Africans demanded that the State take the child once Kelly gave birth.

