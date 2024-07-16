Fidelity Service Group reports a surge in hijackings targeting Chinese car brands like Haval, Omoda, and Chery due to their rising sales and demand for parts

CEO Wahl Bartmann emphasises the importance of vehicle tracking systems and vigilance to combat this trend

Chinese manufacturers are working on advanced anti-hijacking technologies to enhance vehicle security

Fidelity Service Group reports a surge in hijackings targeting Chinese car brands like Haval, Omoda, and Chery due to their rising sales and demand for parts. Images: Luke Duggleby and Brent Lewin.

Fidelity Service Group has highlighted a significant increase in hijacking trends, with vehicles manufactured in China becoming prime targets for car thieves.

Car brands such as Haval and Chery, which include new SA favourites Omoda and Beijing, are some of the most hijacked cars.

This change comes as Chinese brands like Haval and Chery have seen their sales skyrocket, making them attractive to criminals due to the increased demand for spare parts and the relative ease of reselling these vehicles.

Security groups see an increase in hijackings

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Service Group, provided insights into this trend:

"We've observed an uptick in hijackings of vehicles from newer brands, particularly those that have seen a rise in sales.

"The usual targets remain, but the significant increase in hijackings of Chinese-manufactured vehicles indicates a shift in criminal focus."

The hijacking landscape

Bartmann explained that the increase in hijackings is driven by multiple factors, primarily the growing popularity of these vehicles, just like when criminals targeted VW vehicles.

"The more these cars are sold, the greater the demand for their parts. These cars are becoming prime targets for scrapping, deregistering, and reselling.

"Vehicles more frequently on the road present more opportunities for criminals."

Despite warranties and service plans manufacturers offer, a robust market for second-hand parts exists.

"Particularly in cases where the vehicle has been involved in an accident, or the owner has not adhered to warranty conditions."

Additionally, Bartmann mentioned the role of corruption in enabling these vehicles to be reregistered and sold to unsuspecting third parties.

Measures and solutions in the surge

Bartmann emphasised vehicle tracking systems when asked about potential solutions to combat this growing problem.

"Incorporating a vehicle tracking unit is crucial. It's also vital for drivers to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings to avoid being followed or targeted."

Due to the digital integration in modern cars, Bartmann highlighted the ease with which hijackers can now target vehicles.

"With everything accessible via mobile phones, transferring money during a hijacking has become alarmingly simple. Hijackers no longer need to break into vehicles using specialised. They can detain the owner, locate the tracking system, and disable it before making off with the car."

