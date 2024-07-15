Exclusive: Eskom Warns South Africans About Viral WhatsApp Voice Note Scam
- A voice note circulating on WhatsApp claimed Eskom employees were disconnecting power for residents in Gauteng
- It added that the workers were reportedly extorting money from the residents to reconnect them
- Eskom's spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, spoke exclusively to Briefly News to caution the country against the scam
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG—Eskom has alerted the country about a WhatsApp voice note claiming Eskom workers were extorting money from residents in Gauteng.
Eskom warns about viral voice note
Eskom's spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, spoke to Briefly News about the voicenote, which went viral on WhatsApp recently. In the clip, a resident warns other residents that Eskom workers are reportedly travelling in neighbourhoods and disconnecting electricity for residents. They then charge R500 to reconnect and install new prepaid electricity meters.
We don't do that: Eskom
Mokoena explained how Eskom collects debt owed to them from customers.
"Eskom Gauteng is concerned about a WhatsApp recording circulating, which asks customers to prepare R500 because Eskom is allegedly switching off blocks of customers to install pre-paid meters. However, this information is incorrect," she said.
"As part of our revenue management processes and to curb energy losses, we conduct meter audits (either online or on-site). Customers who are found to have bypassed or tampered with their meters or are buying electricity from unregistered vendors are disconnected and issued with remedial fines. Often, customers are notified prior to the disconnections."
Criminal element
Mokoena also suspected that this could be the work of criminals.
"I also suspect that there may be some form of criminal activity going on as we are implementing load reduction where people are then soliciting money from unsuspecting customers," she said.
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber praised as dozens of construction workers run off in viral clip
"Furthermore, Eskom conducts awareness campaigns in communities to promote safe and efficient electricity use. We emphasize the importance of buying electricity from registered vendors and paying for it. Additionally, we encourage those who qualify for free basic electricity to approach their municipalities and apply for it."
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za