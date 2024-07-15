Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber is committed to transforming his department into a "powerful engine of economic growth"

Schreiber promised to start by reducing a significant backlog of permit applications and intensifying the clampdown on illegal immigration.

A dedicated team has already reduced the backlog by 30%, and Schreiber aims to streamline processes and implement reforms under Operation Vulindlela to enhance legal immigration and boost tourism

Leon Schreiber plans to increase inspections to combat illegal employment and has addressed concerns about the underfunding of the Border Management Authority. Image: Luba Lesolle.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has committed to transforming his department into a "powerful engine of economic growth", according to BusinessLIVE.

The department is taking urgent steps to reduce the backlog of permit applications and clampdown on illegal immigration.

On Monday, Schreiber emphasised the importance of clearing this backlog to unlock scarce skills and boost tourism, both crucial for job creation.

Schreiber revealed his budget

In his budget vote speech to a mini-plenary of the National Assembly, Schreiber revealed that a dedicated team, established in April, had made significant progress.

The backlog of 306,042 applications has been reduced by 92,886, a 30% reduction.

The department receives additional resources from auditing firm Deloitte and First National Bank to support the visa backlog team.

"I have asked to be provided with daily reports on the state of the backlog until it is eradicated. Clearing this backlog is the only way to avoid another extension of the concession on visas, waivers, and appeals that has already been granted three times.

"This is an abnormal situation, and we must get this problem under control so that extensions are no longer necessary."

Schreiber also addressed issues of long queues and system downtime at home affairs offices.

More plans in the pipeline

He committed to accelerating the reforms under Operation Vulindlela, the presidential unit focused on implementing structural reforms.

“Alongside steps that have already been taken, such as streamlining required documents and introducing the trusted employer scheme, we will do much more.

"This includes finalising the points-based system for work visas, rolling out remote working and start-up visas, regularly updating the critical skills list, and making it easier for more tourists to visit our beautiful country and spend their valuable foreign currency right here in SA."

Increase in legal immigration

He highlighted Operation Vulindlela’s 2022 review, which found a 1.25% increase in employment for every 1% increase in skilled, legal immigration.

Schreiber noted that the Treasury identified increasing the availability of scarce skills as the second-most decisive step to grow the economy and create jobs, just behind eradicating load-shedding.

To further engage with stakeholders, Schreiber announced the urgent reactivation of the Immigration Advisory Board.

The board will provide ongoing advice on critical matters, including the court-ordered consultation process regarding the Zimbabwean exemption permit.

“The advisory board will serve as a vital forum where problems can be ironed out before they escalate to the courts and where scientifically researched and evidence-based advice can help us address key challenges."

He acknowledged that the department faced numerous costly court cases due to delays in processing applications.

A dashboard will be created to track outstanding court orders, ensuring compliance and reducing litigation costs.

Schreiber emphasised that clearing the permitting backlog would alleviate this issue.

The clampdown on illegal immigration is set to intensify, with Schreiber promising more inspections across all sectors, aiming to deport those illegally employed.

“South Africa won't be able to grow its economy and entice investment if it loses complete control over its borders."

Underfunding of the BMA

During Monday's parliamentary debate on the Home Affairs Department's budget, several parties raised concerns about the Border Management Authority (BMA) 's underfunding.

To date, the BMA has intercepted and deported almost 300,000 individuals attempting to enter the country illegally.

To combat illegal immigration, Schreiber announced plans to increase inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms, and mines by over 50% in collaboration with the Department of Employment and Labour, SAPS, and local government.

Schreiber’s comprehensive plan aims to overhaul the Home Affairs department and transform it into a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic growth and development.

