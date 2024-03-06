Although the economy of the country grew by a sluggish 0.1%, specific sectors experienced a decrease in growth

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors decreased by 9.7% due to economic activities and the extreme weather

South Africans lacked confidence in the government's ability to turn things around and improve the economic growth trajectory of the country

JOHANNESBURG– South Africa's economy grew by a paltry 0.1% in the fourth quarter, and some sectors performed slightly better than others. However, sectors like agriculture and fisheries suffered a decrease.

The economy grows slowly, and sectors suffer

According to eNCA, the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors experienced a 9.7% decline in economic growth. This was believed to be mainly caused by decreased economic activities for field crops and animal products and the extreme weather patterns the country experienced in the previous quarter. Other sectors that experienced growth in the last quarter included the mining sector, which went up by 2.4% and transport support services and communications, which went up by 2.9%.

South Africans distrust the government

On Facebook, citizens reported a lack of trust in how the government can help the country's economy improve.

Matimba Matt Ngobeni said:

"The ANC government is failing this beautiful country."

MO Tha BI Thathamo said:

"Under this government, we can't trust anything they tell us because we will hear a different story a few years later."

Sthembiso Andile Msibe asked:

"How do they expect the economy to grow when everything is increasing every day?"

Munyai Wa Afrika said:

"No economic growth without job creation."

Katleho James said:

"The ruling party cannot grow the economy ever since Ramaphosa took over."

