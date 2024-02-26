President Cyril Ramaphosa became the object of intense scrutiny and criticism after he posted that he has faith in the 2024 budget

Ramaphosa's words came after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2024 Budget Speech, which Ramaphosa believes is heading in the right direction

South Africans reminded him of the many social ills that the country is experiencing and how he has not solved many of them

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens were unkind to Cyril Ramaphosa's confidence in this year's budget. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA– President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed hope in the budget for 2024 and revealed that it was heading in the right direction. He heaped praises on it and believed it would create rapid economic growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa praises 2024 budget

According to the president's X account, @CyrilRamaphosa, Ramaphosa believes that the budget tabled before Parliament could help the country achieve more inclusive economic growth. He added that the budget is on the right track. He said the country could achieve substantial economic growth by reducing debt, protecting critical services, and adding R7.4 billion to the Presidential Employment Stimulus. View the full tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans snub his words of assurance

Netizens were unmoved by his words and pointed out what was wrong with the country, including the high unemployment rate.

Michael George Mollentze said:

"These are lies. The money pot is empty, thanks to you and your corrupt comrades. The tax base is shrinking and the source of tax collection is getting smaller."

Natasha Huckfield asked:

"When will the corruption by your people be investigated?"

Pro Freedom asked:

"How about results? Loadshedding solved yet?"

The Special One added:

"Digging into our country's reserves is heading in the right direction?"

FuelLevy Heist wanted to know:

"Can the president explain the highest unemployment as moving in the right direction?"

TikTok video of a woman explaining NHI goes viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman went viral after posting a video explaining the National Health Insurance.

The woman's video explained how much tax South Africans would be paying to foot the bill and how the bill would work. Many in the comment sections supported the bill and opined that paying the tax needed would be cheaper than paying for medical aid.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News