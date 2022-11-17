PYEI 2022: Everything to know about the presidential youth employment initiative

Forty-five percent of those between the ages of 15 and 34 were still unemployed, out of school, or not in training by the end of the second quarter of 2022. To date, South Africa's most thorough attempt to solve this situation is the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. This article covers everything you need to know, including who qualifies for PYEI.

The youth employment initiative aims to position the youth from learning to earning successfully. The intervention combines the strengths of several government departments, presidential initiatives, and social partners to create more employment for young people.

The presidential employment stimulus and operation vulindlela

While the labour market recovers from the consequences of COVID-19, the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) sustains livelihoods and delivers worthwhile employment. PES directly gives job opportunities to young people while funding many PYEI components. The National Pathway Management Network of the PYEI aids in executing PES programs.

Operation vulindlela aims to remove the institutional impediments that prevent companies from hiring more young people.

What does PYEI mean?

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative is one governmental network comprising four components and five sectors to serve three main purposes.

A key component of the PYEI's initiatives is the creation of a National Pathway Management Network. Other PYEI elements besides the NPMN include:

demand-led skilling

enablement of local ecosystems to stimulate entrepreneurship

revitalising the National Youth Service

Interventions concentrate on high-growth sectors where young people can find work. These sectors relate to digital technology, international business, agriculture, social services, and the automobile industry.

"Unemployment among young South Africans is a national crisis that demands urgent, innovative, and coordinated solutions; it is therefore essential that we implement a comprehensive plan to create no fewer than two million jobs for young people within the next decade."- President Cyril Ramaphosa

Who qualifies for PYEI?

Over 65% of the one million two hundred thousand young people who join the workforce each year do so without employment, a job, or any training. The PYEI implements several priority interventions to help youth transition from the township and rural dispensations into the formal economy.

These programmes under PYEI accept applications from qualified applicants:

NPMN Innovation Fund

Private sector, public sector, non-state sector (NPOs/NPCs)

NYS programme

Non-state sector (NPOs/NPCs)

Successful applicants should show how they will deliver youth development principles in the provision of community services. To be recognised as part of the NYS, programmes must:

Target people aged 18–35

Dedicate at least 16 hours per week to actual community service

Practically benefit the direct community in which they exist

Foster development, qualities, and a spirit of citizenship

Recruit and register young citizens through the NPMN.

The Department of Employment and Labour principles the NPMN; the NYDA facilitates the NYS; and the Government Technical Advisory Centre, or Jobs Fund, is the PYEI fund manager.

Is the PYEI contract going to be extended in 2022

The Department of Basic Education recently confirmed phase three of the PYEI in the Basic Education sector. Implementing phase two started on 1 November 2021, employing a cohort of over 280 000 assistants on a five-month contract that expired on 31 March 2022.

At its expiration, the cohort appointed in over 20 000 schools across nine provinces was offered new contracts from 1 April 2022 until 30 August 2022.

Is PYEI permanent?

Phase three has no further extensions and ends on 31 August 2022. Phase four will begin early in 2023 with a fresh cohort of young people, and preparations are already underway for its implementation.

The presidential youth employment initiative online application is open for phase four as the youth have benefited from over 850 000 job opportunities. The application officially opened on 26 September 2022.

Follow the below steps for the presidential youth employment initiative login.

Go to the zero-rated SA Youth mobi website. Register your details. You can use your details if registered on SA Youth or Harambee. You can apply once you register for opportunities at the school closest to you. Search "education assistant" or "general assistant" if opportunities do not appear automatically. Visit the DBE Facebook page or follow their Twitter account to stay updated.

All youth ages 18 to 34 who live within 5 kilometres of a school must register to participate in Phase 4 of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. Background checks are required for anyone working with vulnerable people, including children and people with disabilities.

