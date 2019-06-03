Telkom APN, MMS, internet, and router settings for South Africans

Telkom is one of the network providers in South Africa known for its affordable plans and wide coverage. At times it may be challenging to figure out the Telkom APN settings and other configurations that allow users to access services provided by the company. Sometimes, these settings are configured by default, while in some instances, you may need to set them up on your own to enjoy Telkom's internet.

An Access Point Name (APN) is simply a solution that allows for the transfer and sharing of data over a secure connection. With regards to Telkom service provider, this term is what is known as Telkom internet settings or simply the Telkom mobile APN. How do you handle Telkom internet proxy settings? Configuring everything can be daunting if you do not get the proper resources.

Telkom APN settings

How do you set your APN settings? Telkom LTE APN is set up differently depending on the device. Here is the procedure for Telkom mobile APN settings as well as for Telkom modems and routers.

Telkom APN settings for Android

How do you setup your Telkom LTE? In addition to the reliable telecommunication services provided by this service provider, Telkom configuration settings have become more convenient, eliminating the need for expert assistance.

Open the "Settings" app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap "Network & Internet" or "Connections." Select "Mobile Network" or "Cellular Networks." Tap on "Access Point Names" or "APN." If you see an existing Telkom APN, tap on it to edit. Otherwise, tap on the "+" or "Add" button to create a new APN. Enter the following APN settings:

Name Telkom APN Internet Proxy Not set Port Not set Username Not set Password Not set Server Not set MMSC Not set MMS Proxy Not set MMS Port Not set APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 MNC 01 Authentication Type none APN Type Default

Save the APN settings by tapping the "Save" button. Restart your device to apply the APN settings.

Telkom mobile Internet and MMS settings

MMS configuration allows you to send and receive multimedia content such as pictures, videos, audio files, and other types of media through text messages. Enter the following APN settings for Telkom MMS.

Name Telkom MMS APN mms Proxy Not set Port Not set Username Not set Password Not set Server Not set MMSC http://mmsc.telkomsa.net MMS Proxy Default MMS Port Default APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 MNC 01 Authentication Type none APN Type MMS

Telkom 5G coverage settings

Here are the Telkom unrestricted APN settings for 5G.

Name Telkom 5G APN Internet Proxy Not set Port Not set Username Not set Password Not set Server Not set MMSC Not set MMS Proxy Not set Port Not set APN Protocol Not set MNC 01 Authentication Type none APN Type default

Telkom LTE APN settings for iPhone

Follow these steps to configure the LTE APN settings for Telkom on an iPhone.

On your iPhone, go to the Settings app. Tap and select "Mobile Data" (depending on your iOS version). In the section, enter the following APN settings:

APN Internet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank

In the "LTE Setup" or "LTE" section, enter the following settings:

APN Leave blank Username Leave blank Password Leave blank

Restart your iPhone to apply the new APN settings. These settings should allow you to access Telkom's LTE network on your iPhone.

Dlink DWR 730 modem configuration

To configure your modem, follow the steps below.

First, insert your SIM card and record the password close to the SIM slot of this modem. Turn it on and connect the device to a computer using a USB cable. Open the browser and navigate to 192.168.0.1. The username is “admin”, but leave the password field blank. In the new window popup, go to the Internet, select the ''Connection Menu'', and navigate to the User Profile tab. Click on Add and use TelkomInternet as the name and APN. Leave other fields blank. Then select OK and then apply the settings. The final step involves opening and going to the connection operation tab. Under the roaming model, click disable and then change. Make sure the TelkomInternet profile is highlighted, and then click set. Your device is ready to use. On a mobile device or whatever you use, enable WIFI and locate the name of your router. Use the password you noted in the first step.

Telkom APN settings for ZTE router

If you are wondering how to receive Telkom settings on your ZTE router, here are simple steps you can follow.

Once you connect the device via USB, open the link http://192.168.0.1 on the browser. Use “Admin” as both username and password, then click on the setup wizard. Set the APN selection mode to manual and use “TelkomInternet” for the APN. Click apply, and you should be ready to surf with your new Telkom APN settings.

How to get Telkom internet settings via SMS

How do I activate SMS on Telkom? To get Telkom internet settings via SMS:

Open the messaging app on your device. Create a new SMS message. In the recipient field, enter "081180". In the message body, type "Internet Settings" or "APN Settings" (without quotes). Send the SMS to the provided number. You will receive an automated SMS response from Telkom containing the internet settings and configuration instructions. Follow the instructions provided to apply the settings on your device.

How do you reset your Telkom internet settings?

To reset your Telkom internet settings:

On your mobile device, go to the Settings menu. Tap on the "Connections" option. Select "Mobile Networks". Tap on "APN" and select the option to reset or delete the APN. Confirm the reset or deletion when prompted. Once the APN has been reset or deleted, you can reconfigure your Telkom internet settings.

How to make Telkom network faster on my phone

To improve your Telkom network, check your network coverage, restart your phone, clear cache and data, disable background apps and syncing, disable unnecessary apps and notifications or reset network settings.

How do you setup your Telkom SIM?

To setup your Telkom SIM, you first need to register it. The following are needed.

Your RSA ID and SIM ICCID number which is at the back of your new SIM pack.

Your personal and contact details.

Contact details verification which is sent either through your email or SMS.

Proof of identity, such as a temporary ID certificate or passport

Proof of residence on a document such as a bank statement, municipal bill, cellphone or retail account.

Selfie verification.

How do I get 4G settings on Telkom?

Telkom APN settings are the same for 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. You only need to configure your Android phone to connect to Telkom's internet. After that, you'll be able to connect to the internet regardless of whether you're on a 3G, 4G, or 5 networks.

With the above guide on Telkom internet settings in South Africa, you should now be able to configure Telkom APN settings. Have a smooth and enjoyable experience using the above Telkom mobile internet and MMS settings.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

