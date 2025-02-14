When ChatGPT was launched in 2022, it thrust Mira Murati into the spotlight. As the CTO of OpenAI, she became subject to public scrutiny. With a layer of mystery surrounding her love life, even her family turned to ChatGPT for answers about Mira's husband:

‘When will Mira Murati get married?’

Mira at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2024 (L). The tech executive during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in 2023 (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur Patrick Fallon (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mira Murati contributed to OpenAI’s work on ChatGPT.

Time magazine ranked her among The 100 Most Influential People in AI in 2024.

Mira Murati’s profile summary

Full name Ermira Murati Nickname Mira Gender Female Date of birth 16 December 1988 Age 36 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Vlorë, People's Socialist Republic of Albania Nationality Albanian Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Colby College, Dartmouth College Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Tech executive Net worth $5 million Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Mira Murati’s husband?

Mira is reportedly not married and does not have a husband or boyfriend. Like most public figures, she prefers keeping her personal life details under wraps. In an interview at Cannes Lions 2024, the engineer narrated her mother’s first interaction with ChatGPT, saying:

It was difficult for me to explain to my parents what I was working on before we put out ChatGPT. After its release, my mother asked ChatGPT in Albanian, ‘When will Mira Murati get married?’

Mira Murati’s sister, who was guiding their mother through the process responded:

Mom, it is just artificial intelligence. It is not magic.

By sharing this story, Mira wanted her audience to understand how ChatGPT is a skilled conversationalist. She added:

My mom was having such a natural interaction with it that she was convinced she could ask any question and get an answer.

Engineer Mira Murati during DVF IWD at the DVF Flagship in 2023. Photo: JP Yim

Mira Murati’s age and educational background

Mira, aged 36 as of February 2025, was born on 16 December 1988 in Vlorë, People's Socialist Republic of Albania.

At 16, she won a scholarship and attended the Canada-based Pearson United World College of the Pacific. Mira graduated in 2005.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Colby College in 2011 after studying in a dual-degree program. The following year, Murati received a Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College.

Exploring Mira Murati’s professional endeavours

Mira Murati during a 2024 interview with WIRED at The Midway SF in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kimberly White

After graduating, Mira briefly worked for Zodiac Aerospace before joining Tesla in 2013. She worked there for three years on the company’s Model X. In 2016, Murati joined Leap Motion before bagging a role as OpenAI’s VP of Applied AI and Partnerships in 2018.

She was promoted to CTO (Chief Technology Officer) in May 2022. The engineer spearheaded the company’s work on Dall-E, Sora, and Codex. In November, she briefly took over as OpenAI’s interim CEO before assuming her previous CTO role.

Exit from OpenAI

On 25 September 2024, Mira took to X (Twitter) to officially announce her resignation as CTO. The post in part read:

After much consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI. It has been an honour working for the company for the past six and a half years. I am stepping down to create time for personal exploration. I will forever be grateful for a chance to work with this incredible team.

Transition to a $100 million startup

In October 2024, Reuters reported that Mira was trying to secure $100 million in funding for her AI startup. Two months later, the model was registered under the name Thinking Machines Lab, Inc.

In January 2025, former OpenAI executive Jonathan Lachman joined Murati’s startup. Thinking Machines Lab has since hired about 10 researchers and engineers from top AI companies such as Google DeepMind and Character.ai.

How rich is Mira Murati?

According to Market Realist and ComingSoon, Mira Murati’s net worth is $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful endeavours in the technological world.

Mira Murati during the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Mira Murati’s awards and recognition

In September 2023, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised Murati’s work ethic and ability to assemble teams with technical expertise. Dartmouth College awarded her an honorary Doctor of Science for her technological contributions. In October 2023, Mira ranked 57th on Fortune’s list of The 100 Most Powerful Women in Business.

FAQs

What country is Mira Murati from? The former OpenAI CTO is a native of Albania. Her parents currently reside in Italy.

The former OpenAI CTO is a native of Her parents currently reside in Italy. What languages does Mira Murati speak? Mira speaks fluent English, Albanian and Italian. She reportedly taught herself Italian through television programmes.

Mira speaks fluent She reportedly taught herself Italian through television programmes. Is Mira Murati a billionaire? Although the mechanical engineer is not a billionaire, she has accumulated millions thanks to her illustrious career.

The hot topic surrounding the identity of Mira Murati’s husband paints a picture of the thin line between fame and public scrutiny. The former CTO at OpenAI is unmarried. It is not known whether or not she is single or dating.

