When to expect ChatGPT 5: Release date and features explained

OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to make waves as the most recognisable form of generative AI tool. OpenAI has confirmed that ChatGPT 5.0 is their next model and one of the most pressing questions on people’s minds is: when will ChatGPT 5 be released? This post highlights everything you need to know about the ChatGPT 5 release date and its key features.

ChatGPT-5 is the next anticipated breakthrough in OpenAI's GPT series. Photo: Asbe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

AI is advancing quickly, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the ChatGPT 5 update to see what new features it brings. Following the success of GPT-3 and GPT-4, ChatGPT 5 is expected to be even smarter, with better reasoning and improved abilities across different types of content.

OpenAI has not yet announced the official release date for ChatGPT-5, but according to public statements, interviews with Sam Altman, and timelines of previous GPT model launches, ChatGPT 5 is expected to arrive in 2025.

OpenAI shared its vision for the future of AI development. An official blog post originally published on OpenAI's website on 28 May 2024 notes:

OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI. While we are proud to build and release models that are industry-leading in both capabilities and safety, we welcome a robust debate at this important moment.

Sam Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI, spoke about the company's progress when NBC's Lester Holt asked him about ChatGPT-5 at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June 2024. He said:

We're optimistic, but we still have a lot of work to do on it. But I expect it to be a significant leap forward... We're still so early in developing such a complex system.

GPT-4 was released on 14 March 2023, and GPT-4 came out on 13 May 2024. Based on this pattern, OpenAI might aim to release the next version in the spring or summer of 2025, keeping about a year between each release. As per Laptop Mag, this timeline could also work because of recent concerns about safety at OpenAI.

Co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI, Sam Altman, during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 4 December 2024 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago

Source: Getty Images

ChatGPT 5 features

Though there have not been any official announcements yet, rumours are circulating suggesting that ChatGPT 5.0 will have many new features and capabilities compared to past models. Here is an overview of the ChatGPT 5 features.

Enhanced language understanding : ChatGPT 5 will provide better comprehension of complex questions and language. This model will also improve multilingual capabilities for more accurate translations and conversations in different languages.

: ChatGPT 5 will provide better comprehension of complex questions and language. This model will also improve multilingual capabilities for more accurate translations and conversations in different languages. Enhanced multimodal capabilities: ChatGPT-5 is expected to process and generate not only text but also images, audio, and possibly video.

ChatGPT-5 is expected to process and generate not only text but also images, audio, and possibly video. Contextual memory : GPT-5 is speculated to handle deeper context retention in longer conversations, allowing for more coherent and relevant responses across multiple interactions.

: GPT-5 is speculated to handle deeper context retention in longer conversations, allowing for more coherent and relevant responses across multiple interactions. Ethical and secure use : GPT-5 is likely to enhance safety mechanisms to minimize biases, harmful outputs, or misinformation.

: GPT-5 is likely to enhance safety mechanisms to minimize biases, harmful outputs, or misinformation. Improved reasoning and creativity: GPT-5 may build upon GPT-1's Chain-of-Thought reasoning, offering even more sophisticated problem-solving capabilities and detailed explanations.

ChatGPT 5.0 will have many new features and capabilities compared to past models. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

What is the ChatGPT 5 price?

OpenAI has not confirmed whether the price will change for GPT-5. However, it will likely use the same subscription plan as GPT-4. Currently, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month and gives users priority access to models like GPT-4 and 1. When GPT-5 is released, paying subscribers will probably get early access.

Frequently asked questions

Will there be a ChatGPT 5? OpenAI is developing ChatGPT 5, an improved version of the AI language model that powers ChatGPT.

OpenAI is developing ChatGPT 5, an improved version of the AI language model that powers ChatGPT. When will GPT 5 come out? The OpenAI model is expected to be released in 2025.

The OpenAI model is expected to be released in 2025. How much better will ChatGPT 5 be? GPT-5 could improve current GPT-4 multimodal capabilities, especially in tasks that demand deep understanding and creative thinking.

GPT-5 could improve current GPT-4 multimodal capabilities, especially in tasks that demand deep understanding and creative thinking. What is the IQ of ChatGPT 5? As of this writing, there is no official IQ score for ChatGPT-5 or any other AI model. IQ tests are designed for humans.

As of this writing, there is no official IQ score for ChatGPT-5 or any other AI model. IQ tests are designed for humans. What is the feature of ChatGPT 5? Some of the ChatGPT 5 features include better context understanding, multimodal capabilities, improved personalisation and higher efficiency and scalability.

Some of the ChatGPT 5 features include better context understanding, multimodal capabilities, improved personalisation and higher efficiency and scalability. Who owns ChatGPT? ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI, the company that developed and released it.

OpenAI's ChatGPT5 is expected to be released in early 2025. It promises more natural conversations and the ability to handle text, images, and audio. Key updates include improved features for customization and personalisation to meet different user needs.

READ ALSO: DStv EasyView channels, packages, and prices: The complete list

Briefly.co.za published a list of DStv EasyView channels. DStv, a product of MultiChoice Group, is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa. The provider offers customers six packages in South Africa, and DStv EasyView is among them.

DStv EasyView is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv. Several DStv packages cater to the viewing needs of various subscribers. Learn more about DStv EasyView channels, packages, and prices.

Source: Briefly News