Who is Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend? All about Dominika Branišová

Jaromir Jagr is considered one of the best athletes to ever play ice hockey for the Czech Republic and the National Hockey League. He has also made headlines over the years because of his love life. The latest Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend is Dominika Branišová, a Czech model who is two decades his junior.

Dominika Branišová has gained more spotlight as Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend, but she had a successful career before meeting the hockey star. Jagr has been in several high-profile relationships but has yet to start a family despite having an illustrious hockey career, which has lasted for over three decades.

Dominika Branišová's profile summary

Full name Dominika Branišová Date of birth September 17, 1994 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Czech Republic Current residence Prague, Czech Republic Nationality Czech Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brunette Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Pro ice hockey player Jaromir Jagr (2020 to date) Profession Model, former event manager, entrepreneur Agency Eskimo Bohemia Management Social media Instagram

How old is Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend?

Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend's age is 29 years old as of 2024. She was born on September 17, 1994, in the Czech Republic. Dominika Branišová is over 22 years younger than the ice hockey star, who was born on February 15, 1972 (52 years old in 2024).

Dominika Branišová and Jaromir Jagr's relationship

Dominika and Jaromir have been dating since 2020. They first met at a Prague club where Branišová was working as a manager. They started living together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the two-decade age difference, their relationship has been getting stronger, with Dominika often accompanying Jagr to public events and supporting his career. In her interview with CNN Prima News, she said the age gap does not bother her.

I've always been in the circle of older people, not that much, of course, it was always about 15 years. I never got along with my peers. With Jaromir, it's the other way around because as he still plays hockey, there are guys in the team who are 18, 20, 25, and as he moves among younger people, the younger one stays in spirit...He's still training, and he's doing more than well, so I don't notice it.

What does Dominika Branišová do for a living?

Jagr's girlfriend, Dominika Branišová, began her professional modelling career at the age of 17 when she signed with a prestigious agency called Eskimo Bohemia Management in Prague. She then moved to Milan, Italy, where she worked for renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Armani.

Her modelling work has been featured in major magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan. In 2020, she transitioned into a business role and became the CEO and project manager of JJ68, a company owned by her partner, Jaromír Jágr.

JJ68, which combines Jagr's initials and his iconic jersey number, specializes in selling protein supplements, skincare items, and pet supplements. Their products contain cannabidiol derived from hemp.

Dominika Branišová's net worth

Dominika Branišová's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources, including Wealthy Spy and Players Bio, estimate it to be between $200,000 and $1 million. Modelling was her main source of income before she met Jaromir Jagr.

Has Jaromir Jagr ever been married?

The ice hockey legend is not married and has never tied the knot. He has, however, been linked to notable women over the years.

He dated the 2012 Miss Czech finalist Veronika Koprivova from 2015 to 2019. Jagr was also in a relationship with model and TV present Inna Puhajkova from 2006 to 2012, TV presenter Lucie Borhyova (2004), Andrea Veresova (1999 to 2003), and Iva Kubelkova (1994-1996).

Who are Jaromir Jagr's children?

The ice hockey legend does not have any children. He has not publicly provided a specific reason for not having kids, but his long and iconic career might be a factor.

His girlfriend Dominika said in a previous interview that Jagr would make a great dad. However, she is not ready to welcome kids yet.

I think Jarda would be a great dad! That's what I always say about him... I think it would change him terribly if he had a child. And especially a boy. That he could lead him to hockey.

How much money has Jaromir Jagr made?

Jaromir Jagr's career earnings during his time in the NHL (1990-2017) are estimated to be over $135 million, according to Spotrac. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his illustrious ice hockey career.

How many rings does Jaromir Jagr have?

Jagr has won two Stanley Cup rings during his hockey career. He achieved these championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

How many cups does Jagr have?

Jaromir has won the Stanley Cup twice. Both times he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992. He also won an Olympic gold medal with the national Czech Republic team during the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

What does Jaromir Jagr do now?

Jaromir Jagr is still playing ice hockey. He has been playing professionally since 1988. The now 52-year-old plays for and owns Rytíři Kladno (Kladno Knights), a team that participates in the Czech Extraliga. His iconic No. 68 jersey was retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 18, 2024.

Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend, Dominika Branišová, is not just his love interest but has proven to be a great business partner. Their relationship continues to thrive despite the pressures of fame and career.

