Who is Jann Mardenborough's wife? A closer look at his love life

Jann Mardenborough's rise in the world of sports racing started as a fairytale. He spent most of his teenage years playing virtual racing before he got into real-world motorsport with Nissan. The production of the Gran Turismo biopic made fans more intrigued about Jann Mardenborough's wife and other aspects of his personal life.

Jann Mardenborough during the Formula E cars Marrakesh test (L). Photo: @jannthaman (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jann's journey to becoming a celebrated professional racer started when he won the GT Academy gamer-to-racer competition, beating over 90,000 entrants. His father wanted him to pursue football, but he did not have a passion for it. He even dropped out of college because he did not love maths.

Jann Mardenborough's profile summary

Full name Jann Mardenborough Date of birth September 9, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Darlington, County Durham, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Afro-British Religion Christian Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Marital status Not married Parents English footballer Steve Mardenborough Lesley-Anne Mardenborough (mother) Siblings Coby Mardenborough (younger brother) Education Radyr Comprehensive School, Cardiff The University of Wales Trinity Saint David Technium (Motorsport engineering; dropped out after 3 weeks) Profession Racing driver Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Website jannthaman.com

Who is Jann Mardenborough's wife?

The British racing driver does not have a wife. He has also never tied the knot but has been linked to various women in the past. In 2018, there were rumours that British fashion designer Sophie Hulme and Jann Mardenborough were dating. The two never publicly confirmed or denied the rumour.

Are Jann and Audrey still together?

Audrey is a fictional character played by actress Maeve Courtier-Lilley in the 2023 racing biopic Gran Turismo. The movie's plot is based on Jann Mardenborough's journey to professional racing, but some parts of the plot are fictional.

Audrey is portrayed as Jann's crush from his neighbourhood in Cardiff. She is one of his biggest supporters, although she is not part of the racer's journey in real life.

Top 5 facts about British car racer Jann Mardenborough. Photo: @jannthaman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jann Mardenborough is focused on his racing career

Mardenborough had a successful stint with GT and Nissan for about nine years. After his departure from the Japanese automobile manufacturer, he has been rebranding himself. The release of the Gran Turismo film has been instrumental in giving him the needed exposure outside Japan.

In his interview with Forbes, the racer revealed he still plays the Gran Turismo game, adding that motorsport and women are his real interests in life.

And the real thing is the best thing in the world to me. I only have two real interests in life, and that's motorsport and women. I wouldn't change it for the world.

For his future racing plans, Jann told Forbes that he wishes to race in the United States and Europe. The now-32-year-old wants to extend his career into his 40s.

I'm working on acquiring sponsors and talking to race teams. I would love to do some racing in America; to return to Le Mans; and to do some racing in Europe. Up until late [in 2022], I was still with Nissan. Now I'm looking for a manufacturer or a private team. I want to continue this well into my forties.

Jann Mardenborough during the Manufacturers Cup at the Gran Turismo World Series Showdown at Theater Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Oliver Hardt

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Jann Mardenborough's success in the motorsport racing world remains an inspiration to aspiring car racers. His fame in popular media has skyrocketed since the release of Gran Turismo. Here are some frequently asked questions about his life.

Who is Gran Turismo's Jann Mardenborough's wife, Audrey?

Audrey is Jann Mardenborough's love interest in the film Gran Turismo, but she does not become his wife. Upcoming Welsh actress Maeve Courtier-Lilley portrays the character.

Maeve was born on March 31, 2001 in Aberystwyth, Wales. Gran Turismo is her first feature film, but she has had minor roles in shows like Silent Witness, The Outpost, Casualty, and Doctors.

Is Jann Mardenborough married?

The 2011 GT Academy winner is not married. It is also unclear whether he is in a relationship because he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Is Jann Mardenborough still with Nissan?

Japanese manufacturer Nissan dropped Mardenborough from its GT racing ranks in December 2020. He later told The Race publication that he was frustrated because the dismissal was not based on his performance.

I'm a professional, and I've been in the game for nine years. I can take somebody telling me to my face 'we let go because you're quick enough' or 'you crash too much' or 'you aren't consistent'. I can take that because I can work on it, but this wasn't the reason.

In 2021 and 2022, he worked for both Nissan and McLaren as a developer for Formula E. He told GT Planet that he left Nissan at the end of 2022 because he wanted to race and not just work as a car development driver.

Jann Mardenborough drives on the simulator prior to the Gran Turismo film premiere in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most successful driver in GT Academy?

Jann Mardenborough is considered one of GT Academy's most successful drivers. He was the third and youngest winner of the competition in 2011 after beating over 90,000 competitors to earn a contract with Nissan. He has since participated in more than 200 races, including GT3, Super GT series, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Super Formula, and Toyota Racing series.

How much money did Jann Mardenborough make?

Allegedly, Mardenborough has a net worth of $10 million as of 2024. He built his fortune from his prolific racing career.

How old was Jann Mardenborough when he started racing?

Mardenborough started racing at 19 years old with GT Academy in 2011. He made his professional racing debut at 20 in 2012 during the Dubai 24 Hour, where he finished third.

Jann Mardenborough during the previous GP3 Series in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Sam Bloxham

Source: Getty Images

Details about Jann Mardenborough's wife and love life remain a mystery. He is focused on his racing career and possible transition to film as a stunt driver.

