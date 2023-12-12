Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell: Facts and bio

Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya is one of MMA's biggest stars making waves in the Middleweight division of the UFC. He is known to be private about his personal life but recently made headlines following his breakup with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell after suggesting she wanted half of his wealth. Who is Charlotte Powdrell?

Israel Adesanya at the Tribeca Festival (left) and Charlotte (right). Photo: @UnlimitedPotentialRealEstate on Facebook, @Roy Rochlin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adesanya, nicknamed The Last Stylebender, relocated to New Zealand with his family when he was 10. The now 34-year-old Middleweight champion still resides in the island country where he met Charlotte.

Charlotte Powdrell's profile summary and bio

Full name Charlotte Powdrell Other names Lottie Powdrell Date of birth 1995 Age 28 years in 2023 Height Approx 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Weight Approx 54 kg (119 lbs) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Alma mater Wairoa College Profession Real estate agent, former nurse Social media Personal Instagram Work Instagram Known for Being Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend

Charlotte Powdrell's age

Lottie was born in 1995 (28 years in 2023) in Wairoa, New Zealand, but her exact date of birth is not known. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 54 kg.

Charlotte Powdrell and Israel Adesanya's relationship

The former lovebirds started dating around 2019, but the exact time is unknown. They were first photographed together after Adesanya's win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. They parted ways in 2020 but did not reveal the reason for their split.

Details of their relationship resurfaced two years later when the UFC Middleweight champion took to social media to accuse Powdrell of trying to get compensation after their breakup. One of his Instagram stories referencing Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk's divorce saga read;

Very relatable. Imagine being so entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with Million$. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected.

Israel Adesanya (left) during the UFC 293 Open Workouts at Sydney Town Hall. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: UGC

Charlotte Powdrell's career

Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend is a real estate agent based in Auckland, New Zealand. She previously worked in nursing and healthcare and is a fitness enthusiast.

Charlotte Powdrell's Instagram

Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend's IG account, @lottiepowdrell, has over 4.4 thousand followers, but it is set to private. She has another work account, @charlottepowdrellrealestate, where she shares real estate-related content.

Who is Israel Adesanya dating now?

The UFC Middleweight champion is currently rumoured to be dating Australian model Shana Evers. A video of them spending time together on a boat surfaced online, but they have yet to deny or confirm the relationship.

Israel Adesanya at Campbells Cove, The Rocks in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, has mainly stayed out of the limelight since their breakup in 2020. She has yet to publicly address the allegations the MMA fighter levelled against her.

Source: Briefly News