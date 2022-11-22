Francine Valli's story: The truth behind her untimely death

Francine Valli is no longer with us but her memory endures and still feels fresh. She continues to be remembered by music lovers and the followers of her father, the well-known American musician Frankie Valli.

Singer Francesco attends the 26th annual Night Of 100 Stars Oscar viewing party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

While her father, The Four Seasons' lead vocalist, broke all the records in the late 20th century, Francine had only recently begun her career. Francine was the youngest of Frankie's six children, and her passing still saddens the family.

Francine Valli's profiles

Full name Francine Valli Gender Female Year of birth 1960 Country of birth United States of America Date of death 16th of August 1980 Place of death Newark, New Jersey, US Age of death 20 years Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Francesco Stephen Castelluccio Mother Mary Siblings Francesco, Antonia, Celia, Brando, and Emilio

Francine Valli's biography

She was born in 1960 in the United States of America. As of 2022, Francine Valli's age would have been 62 years.

Who are Francine Valli's parents?

She was born to Francesco Stephen Castelluccio and his first wife, Mary. She was the last born of six children. Among her siblings were Francesco, Antonia, Celia, Brando, and Emilio.

Her father, however, has been married thrice. Following his divorce from Mary, he married MaryAnn Hannagan in 1974, and the marriage lasted eight years. He then married Randy Clohessy in 1984 and separated in 2004.

Who is Frankie Valli?

Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, known professionally as Frankie Valli, is an American musician who rose to fame as the Four Seasons' lead singer in 1960.

With the Four Seasons, Francesco had 29 top 40 hits, such as the Wonder Who? of the Four Seasons, and nine top songs as a solo artist.

Francesco 's recording of the song Can't Take My Eyes Off You peaked at number two in the charts in 1967. As a solo artist, Francesco made number-one hit songs titled My Eyes Adored You (1974) and Grease.

What happened to Francine Valli?

Francesco and his daughter Toni attend Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway Theatre on October 19, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, Francine died at the age of 20, on the 16th of August 1980, in Newark, New Jersey, the United States.

What was Francine Valli's cause of death?

The cause of Valli's death is the subject of numerous rumours. Although there are rumours that she killed herself, this is inaccurate. According to the accounts, Francine overdosed on illegal substances and passed away. Sources conclude that she died due to difficulties brought on by drinking alcohol and taking a sedative-hypnotic substance called Quaaludes.

Francesco, aware of his daughter's addiction, even enrolled her in rehab before she passed away. But, unfortunately, destiny had other plans for them.

Six months before Francine's death, her elder sister Celia Sabin Selleck, who was a child of her mother's first marriage, passed very tragically. According to the story, Celia died after falling down a fire escape. According to reports, Celia fell while attempting to exit her New York apartment via the fire escape.

In addition, the family had a second loss that year with the passing of Francine Valli's grandfather due to a stroke.

What was Francine Valli's net worth?

Francine did not have a net worth at the time of her passing. Her father, however, was successful in the entertainment industry, being among the top musicians of his time. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Valli is currently worth $80 million.

Francine Valli's untimely death shocked everyone in the United States, especially her family. May she continue resting in peace.

READ ALSO: Who is Erin Odenkirk? Everything to know about Bob Odenkirk's daughter with Naomi

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Erin Odenkirk. She is famously known as Bob Odenkirk and Naomi Yomtov's only daughter. Unlike her parents, she has chosen a different path in life.

She prides herself in being an illustrator, writer and multi-media artist. Even though she is still pursuing her studies, she has explored her talent.

Source: Briefly News