Erin Odenkirk is famously known as Bob Odenkirk and Naomi Yomtov's only daughter. Unlike her parents, she has chosen a different path in life. Her biography unpacks her life and some unknown facts about her.

Bob's daughter is a talented illustrator, multi-media artist and writer on the rise. Photo: @odenkirkstagram (modified by author)

Erin Odenkirk is a celebrity child. She prides herself in being an illustrator, writer and multi-media artist. Even though she is still pursuing her studies, she has explored her talent. She also enjoys a beautiful relationship with her family but prefers to live a private life.

Erin Odenkirk's profile summary and bio

Name Erin Odenkirk Gender Female Date of birth 24th November 2000 Age 21 years (As of 14th November 2022) Birthday 24th November Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5'6" Height in cm 163 cm Occupation Illustrator, multi-media artist, and writer Educational background Pratt Institute Famous as Bob Odenkirk and Naomi Yomtov's daughter Marital status Single Father Bob Odenkirk Mother Naomi Yomtov Siblings Nate Odenkirk Email address eodenkirk@gmail.com

How old is Erin Odenkirk?

Erin Odenkirk's age is 21 years as of 14th November 2022. She was born on 24th November 2000 in the United States of America.

Erin Odenkirk's parents

Erin is Bob Odenkirk and Naomi Yomtov's daughter. Her father is famous for his feature on Breaking Bad. Bob and Naomi met in 1994 while Bob was performing at the UnCabaret in California. They tied the knot in 1997.

Robert Odenkirk

Bob suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. Photo: @odenkirkstagram (modified by author)

Robert Odenkirk, popularly known as Bob, is an award-winning actor. He was born on 22nd October 1962 and raised in Naperville. His parents divorced due to his father's alcoholism. Apart from acting, Bob is also a successful producer and director. His most successful acting role is as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul. He is also a celebrated voice actor.

Bob Odenkirk's heart attack

In 2021, Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, one of his projects. He would have died if no one had performed CPR on him.

Naomi Yomtov

Naomi Yomtov's contribution to the entertainment industry cannot be overlooked. She has produced more than ten TV shows. She is the executive producer of the TV series W/Bob and David, where her husband was featured in the show alongside David Cross.

Erin Odenkirk's siblings

Nate, who is two years older than his sister, is a writer. Photo: @onenatehundred (modified by author)

Erin is the youngest child in her family and the only daughter. She has an elder brother, Nate Odenkirk, who is two years older than his sister. The two siblings have a beautiful friendship and enjoy travelling together. Nate is a writer who followed in his uncle, Bill Odenkirk's shoes. Bill is a coveted comedy writer.

Erin Odenkirk's children

As of November 2022, Erin does not have any children. Her social media accounts are non-existent; hence, it is difficult to ascertain whether she is romantically involved with anyone.

Erin Odenkirk's college education

The daughter of Bob Odenkirk is a student at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in, New York. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Critical and Visual Studies with a double minor in psychology and Sustainability.

Erin Odenkirk's career

Even though she is still pursuing her studies, she is a talented illustrator, multi-media artist and writer on the rise. She plans to release her first illustrated children's book, Zilot & Other Important Rhymes, under the Little Brown imprint.

Erin has illustrated twice for The Inquirist Magazine. She has also created a sketch for Nate's article titled, To New York, With Love. Her work was credited in an article titled, The Seuss/Silverstein Correspondences, which her brother, Nate, wrote.

Erin Odenkirk's Instagram

Bob Odenkirk's daughter is a very private person. She prefers to keep the world away from her affairs. Nonetheless, if you wish to work with her, you could contact her through her email, which she shared on her website.

Erin Odenkirk's net worth

Erin is already making money off her career as an illustrator. However, it is challenging to estimate her net worth. Nonetheless, an illustrator's annual salary in the USA is approximately $54,743.

Does Bob Odenkirk have a daughter?

The actor has two children, a son and a daughter. His son is called Nate, while his daughter is called Erin. Nate is the eldest and is two years older than his sister.

Is Bob Odenkirk rich?

Bob Odenkirk's net worth is a whopping $16 million, thanks to his acting career. According to sources, he racks up to $200,000 per episode.

What ethnicity is Bob Odenkirk?

Bob was the second oldest child in his family. He was born in Illinois and raised in Naperville to Catholics of Irish and German descent. Therefore, he is of mixed ethnicity.

Erin Odenkirk (aged 21 in 2022) is pursuing a creative career slightly different to her famous father, Bob Odenkirk. Her illustrations and writing can be found on her website.

