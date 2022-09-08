Who is Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes? Age, parents, education, profiles, net worth

Fame is endowed with significant opportunities, and most celebrities enjoy being idolized by their fans. However, not everyone prefers their business and life to be a subject of public scrutiny. Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes suits this description, and how he has managed to live under the wraps is unfathomable.

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes is a celebrity child. He is famous for being Wesley Snipes' second son. Even though his father has featured in several Hollywood films and TV series and is still recognized as an award-winning actor, his son would rather choose a private life over fame.

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes' profile summary and bio

Full name Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes Gender Male Year of birth 2000 Age 22 years of 2022 Place of birth The United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Wesley Snipes Mother Nakyung 'Nikki' Park Siblings Iset Jua-T Asar, Alaafia Jehu-T, Jelani Asar and Alimayu Moa-T Famous for Wesley Snipe's son and Hollywood actor

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes' age

Akhenaten was born in 2000 in the USA to Wesley Snipes and Nakyung Park. Even though his exact date of birth is not publicly available, as of 2022, he is assumed to be twenty years old.

Nationality

He was born in the United States of America; therefore, he is an American national. Akhenaten is of mixed ethnicity. His father is an African American, while his mother hails from South Korea. He was given his middle name, Kihwa, to honour his South Korean and Asian background.

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes' parents

Kihwa is the first child from his father's relationship with Nakyung Nikki Park. His father is Wesley Snipes, the celebrated American actor, and Nikki, his mother, is a painter and artist. At his birth, Akhenaten's parents were not officially married. They eventually married when Kihwa was three years of age and have remained together for over two decades.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes is a celebrated American actor and producer famous for featuring in Blade, Coming 2 America, To Wong Foo, The Expendables 3 and White Men Can't Jump, to mention a few. The actor boasts of decades' worth of experience in acting as his acting career officially commenced in 1985. Wesley Snipes is also a producer and martial artist.

Who is Wesley Snipes' wife?

Nakyung is Wesley Snipes' current wife, and they tied the knot in 2003. Initially, the actor was married to April Dubois, although they divorced in 1990. Nakyung Park is Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes' mother and she is of South Korean and Asian descent.

Siblings

Kihwa has four siblings. The eldest, Jelani, was born in 1988 to his father and April Dubois, his first wife. Jelani made a cameo in Mo' Better Blues, the 1990 film. Jelani is also in the entertainment industry, although his milestones are not as scaled up as his father's. He has also been featured on the cover of several magazines. He is also into martial arts, just like his father.

Akhenaten's other three siblings are from his father's marriage to Nikki Park. They are, Iset Jua-T Asar, Alaafia Jehu-T and Alimayu Moa-T.

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes' education

Not much information is publicly available about his educational background, the schools he has attended and where they are situated. Even though he is a celebrity child, his parents were careful to keep details about his pre-school, middle school and high school education a mystery.

Judging by his age, many would assume he is currently winding up his degree course in college. However, that would be pure speculation since he prefers living away from the scrutiny of being in the limelight.

Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes' net worth

Unlike his father, whose professional career, achievements and success have been documented, Akhenaten prefers living away from the limelight. So, it is unclear how much he is worth. Neither are there details on whether he engages in any income-generating activities.

Akhenaten is not active on social media platforms either, which is surprising, given his age. Extensive searches have to no avail, revealed details of his Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts. He prefers being away from the attention in the media. Probably, this was attributed to how much attention his father received.

In contrast to his son's non-existent social media presence, Wesley Snipes is very active on social media. He enjoys a following of more than 1.3 million people on Instagram. He shares snippets of his life and projects on the platform.

Most people know Akhenaten Kihwa T Snipes as Wesley Snipes' son. However, the details in this biography reveal that there is more to him than the speculations have of him. Even though he prefers a quiet and private life, his biography addresses his life as a celebrity child.

