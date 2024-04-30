Travis Fimmel's wife: Is he married? A closer look at his dating history

From 2013 to 2017, the character of Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel series Vikings remained fans' favourite because of Travis Fimmel. In 2002, People's Magazine named him one of the world's sexiest bachelors. With his good looks, many are curious about Travis Fimmel's wife's identity or whether he is still in the bachelor's market.

Travis Fimmel at SIHH in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Chris Hyde (modified by author)

Travis Fimmel has had few on-and-off relationships with female celebrities. Most of his exes are his co-stars. Despite being a big name in the entertainment industry, the Boy Swallows Universe actor is private about his life and relationships. So, who are Travis Fimmel's ex-girlfriends?

Profile summary

Full name Travis Fimmel Gender Male Date of birth 15 July 1979 Age 44 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Echuca, Victoria, Australia Nationality Australia Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'11" (183 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Father Chris Mother Jennie Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession Former model, actor Net worth $13 million Social media handle Instagram

Who is Travis Fimmel's wife?

The actor is not married but his dating history shows he has dated a few A-list personalities in the past. Here is a rundown of Fimmel's ex-girlfriends:

Nicole Appleton

Nicole Appleton at a Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Before the Canadian-British singer and TV presenter married Liam Gallagher and later Stephen Haines, she dated a few celebrities, including the Kandahar actor. As per Hello!, Nicole Appleton and Travis Fimmel began dating in 1999 but split after three years.

Merrin Dungey

Merrin Dungey at the Thank You, 5: A Star-Studded Benefit for Rogue Machine Theatre at The Matrix Theatre. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Merrin Melissa Dungey is an American film and television actress born on 6 August 1971. She and Travis started dating in 2003 when they met at a Hollywood gathering. Despite their eight-year age gap, the duo stayed together for almost a year before quitting to focus on their different careers.

Rachel Hunter

Travis Fimmel's alleged relationship with New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter began in 2002. A chance meeting at a party sparked it. Born in 1969, Rachel's age gap with Travis did not stop the couple from sharing a passion for modelling and the entertainment industry. They attended glamorous events together before eventually parting ways.

Joy Bryant

Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace on ABC's For Life. Photo: Giovanni Rufino

The model-turned-actress met Travis in 2004, and it is rumoured that this was his first real relationship. They met at a fashion event and fell in love, but their romance lasted only six months. Joy played roles in films and series like Parenthood and Honey. After their breakup, she married her husband, Dave Pope, in 2008.

Gina Gershon

Gina Gershon as Dr Vanessa Holmes on An Ear for an Ear. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

The Showgirls and Riverdale actress and Travis briefly dated in 2004 after meeting at a Los Angeles event. Their SoHo appearance in 2016 drew speculation as it was their first public outing. Fans were surprised because they had a ten-year age difference, though neither confirmed their relationship status.

Jill Marie

Jill Marie Jones at an Indie Night Film Festival at Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Jill Marie Jones, born 4 January 1975, is an American actress, dancer, and former cheerleader renowned for portraying Antoinette "Toni" Childs-Garrett on Girlfriends. Sleepy Hollow and Ash vs Evil Dead are other notable movies she has appeared in. In 2005, Travis and Jill began a high-profile romance after meeting at an industry event.

Despite attempts to keep a low profile, their affectionate outings drew public attention. Their relationship ended after a year, allowing them to focus on their careers.

Jessica Miller

Jessica Miller at the Isabel Marant 30th Anniversary brand celebration held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WWD

Fans got wild when the two supermodels were believed to be dating in 2006. The American model has worked for brands like Calvin Klein and Chanel. They attended the Oscars Vanity Fair party together but kept their relationship private, so it was not confirmed. Since 2015, she has been married to Lars Ulrich.

Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

She is a celebrated Canadian actress and martial artist born on 17 December 1977. She is best known for her portrayal of Lagertha in Vikings. Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick fell in love while working on Vikings in 2013.

They acted as a couple on the show and later became a real couple, especially after filming in Europe. She noted in an interview:

How hard he worked and prepared really inspired everybody else to work hard, as well. It wasn't very hard to fall in love with him. He's such an amazing person, and also very good-looking. I think it's important to have that chemistry between Lagertha and Ragnar, so hopefully, you'll see how evident it is. It's definitely a love match.

Although none publicly announced their romantic relationship, fans considered them real-life couples. They also often appeared together at red carpet events. The lovebirds broke up in 2017 after being together for four years but remained friends.

Paula Patton

Paula Patton spoke onstage during a BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Paula Patton, rumoured to be Travis Fimmel's girlfriend, is an American actress, singer, and producer who became famous after her role in the 2005 movie Hitch. She starred in films like Déjà Vu and Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol.

After her divorce from her husband, Paula Patton and Travis Fimmel met. They were rumoured to be dating while filming Warcraft in 2016.

Even though people saw them together, they never confirmed their relationship. Travis hinted they got along well during interviews. Whether they were dating is still a mystery as they were never seen together again after the movie's release.

Travis Fimmel's relationships with celebrities like Mei Melancon and Ceara-Lynch also made headlines.

Is Travis Fimmel married and does he have kids?

Travis Fimmel's wife and kids are yet to be in the picture. He was only married on screen. Rumours have spread about his marriage to German model Nicole Poturalski. This is not confirmed; she is married to Ronald Mary.

Is Travis Fimmel gay?

The Beast actor is straight. He has been romantically linked to high-profile women in the entertainment industry.

The identity of Travis Fimmel's wife is hidden and not specific. Although the actor seems single, he has dated several big names in the show business. Most of his flings are rumours, but some were publicly captured.

