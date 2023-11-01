Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has often been in the headlines for her dating life. She is an American rapper and social media personality who gained widespread fame after appearing on Dr. Phil's show in 2016, where she became known for the catchphrase Cash Me Ousside, How 'Bout Dat? Due to Bhabie's prominence, most fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend?

Danielle Bregoli at the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019, in Westwood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Danielle has been in the spotlight for dating Kid Trunks, Yung Bans, YoungBoy, and Trippie Redd. Given her long dating history, fans have been curious about her boyfriend. So, who is Bhad Bhabie dating?

Bhad Bhabie's profiles and bio

Full name Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz Nickname Bhad Bhabie Gender Female Date of birth March 26, 2003 Age 20 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Boynton Beach, Florida, USA Birth sign Aries Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 56 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Ira Peskowitz & Barbara Ann Bregoli Profession Rapper, YouTuber, and TV personality Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube Net worth $25 million

Who is Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend?

Danielle Bregoli's boyfriend is Le Vaughn. As per reports, she has her boyfriend's name tattooed on her. However, little is known about Le Vaughn as he is not as famous as Bhabie. Danielle and her boyfriend have not publicized their relationship.

Previously, she dated YoungBoy Never Broke Again in 2017 and later parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. Other boyfriends she has been rumoured to have dated include Trippie Redd, Kid Trunks, and Yung Bans.

Musician Bhad Bhabie at her Gold record presentation for "Hi Bich" at Los Angeles Recording Studio on March 26, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson

How old is Bhad Bhabie?

Danielle (20 years as of 2023) was born on March 26, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida, USA. She is of Jewish and Italian descent and holds American nationality. Several challenges and difficulties marked her early life. She grew up in a troubled household and faced issues such as her parent's separation and her mother's struggle with substance abuse.

Bhad Bhabie's height

The rapper measures 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 56 kilograms. She boasts black hair and dark brown eyes. Her other body measurements are 34-26-32 inches.

Bhad Bhabie's parents

She was born to parents Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz. Her parents' relationship was tumultuous, and they separated when she was young. Her mother was featured alongside Danielle on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, where Danielle initially gained fame.

Bhad Bhabie's relationship with her father was not as strong as her mom raised her. Her father is a police officer at the Palm Beach Police Department.

Danielle Bregoli, aka the 'Cash Me Outside' girl, at Music Choice on February 28, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman

Does Bhad Bhabie have a relationship with her mom?

Danielle has had a complicated and sometimes publicly tumultuous relationship with her mother. Their relationship has been discussed and scrutinised, especially after Danielle gained fame following her appearance on Dr. Phil's show in 2016.

In her early years, Danielle and her mother's relationship appeared strained. Barbara Ann Bregoli's challenges, including struggles with substance abuse, were publicly addressed during their appearance on Dr. Phil. Danielle's catchphrase Cash Me Ousside, How 'Bout Dat? and her defiant behaviour on the show added to the public interest and discussion around their relationship.

Bhad Bhabie's career

Both successes and controversies have marked Bhabie's career. While she faced criticism and backlash, mainly due to her early internet fame and behaviour, she has managed to maintain a presence in the music industry and grow a significant fan base. Her career can be summarised as follows:

Danielle grew up in a troubled household and faced issues such as her parent's separation and her mother's struggle with substance abuse. Photo: @Danielle (modified by author)

Music career

In August 2017, she released her debut single, These Heaux, which quickly gained attention and charted on the Billboard Hot 100. She became the youngest rapper to achieve that, marking the beginning of her music career.

In 2018, she released her debut mixtape titled 15, which featured tracks like Gucci Flip Flops with rapper Lil Yachty. She has also worked with several prominent artists in the hip-hop and rap genres, collaborating with artists such as Kodak Black, YG, and Ty Dolla Sign. Below are some of her notable songs:

Songs

2017: I Got It

2017: Mama Don't Worry

2017: Both of Em

2018: Gucci Flip Flops

2018: Trust Me

2018: Juice

2019: Yung and Bhad

2019: Spaz

2019: Bestie

Record deals

In 2018, Bhad Bhabie signed a multi-album recording contract with Atlantic Records, a major record label. This deal helped solidify her position in the music industry.

Reality television

In addition to her music career, Bhad Bhabie also appeared on reality television shows. She starred in her reality series, Bringing Up Bhabie, documenting her life and career.

Bhad Bhabie at a recording session at Atlantic Records Studios on March 13, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson

What is Danielle Bregoli up to now?

Bhad continued to pursue her career in the entertainment industry, primarily as a rapper and social media personality. She had released music, signed recording contracts, and maintained a presence on social media platforms.

What is Bhad Bhabie's net worth?

The American rapper has an estimated net worth of $25 million. She derives her income from her rapping career and brand endorsements. She signed a deal worth $900,000 with CopyCat Beauty to promote their beauty products.

Above is all about Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend and dating history. After her appearance on Dr. Phil's show, Danielle's life took a different trajectory as she became known as Bhad Bhabie. She transitioned into a music and social media career, building a substantial following. Her early life struggles and rapid rise to fame have been subjects of interest and discussion in the media.

