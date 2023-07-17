Michael Caine's spouse, Shakira Caine: age, children, career, profiles, net worth
Shakira Caine's 50-year marriage to The Dark Knight Rises star has been admired worldwide. The pageant queen has rubbed shoulders with elite VIPs, including former President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Sir Michael has appeared in over 160 films in a seven-decade-long acting career. Queen Elizabeth knighted him in November 2000 in recognition of his services to drama. Who is Caine's wife, and what is known about her?
Shakira Caine's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Lady Shakira Caine
|Date of birth
|23 February 1947
|Age
|76 years old (as of 2023)
|Birth sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|St. Cuthbert's Mission, British Guiana, South America
|Current residence
|London, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Indo-Guyanese-British
|Religion
|Muslim
|Ethnicity
|Kashmiri-Indian
|Height
|5'2''
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Gender
|Female
|Orientation
|Heterosexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Sir Michael Caine
|Children
|Natasha
|Parents
|Saab Baksh
|Profession
|Former actress and model
|Social media
|Unknown
|Known for
|Being Sir Michael's wife
What is Shakira Caine's age and height?
Shakira was born on 23 February 1947 and is 76 years old as of July 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.
Where is Shakira Caine from?
She was born in St. Cuthbert's Mission, British Guiana (now Guyana), South America. As per reports, she dropped out of school at 16 and worked as a secretary at a U.S. Information Service.
The actress started competing in beauty pageants hoping to find a better life outside her homeland. In 1966, she was crowned Miss Guyana and competed in Miss World, receiving third place.
Is Michael Caine still married to Shakira Baksh?
According to reports, the couple married on 8 January 1973 in Las Vegas, and in 2023, they celebrated 50 years of marriage. After seeing her in a 1970s Maxwell House coffee commercial, The Dark Knight actor was determined to find the Brazilian beauty.
Do Michael and Shakira Caine have children?
As per reports, they have a daughter, Natasha. She was born in 1973 and is the couple's only child. Natasha shares three children with her ex-husband Michael Hall: a son whom she named after her father, Taylor Michael Hall, and twins, Miles and Allegra.
Shakira Caine's movies
The Guyanese actress had a brief acting career. She made her acting debut in 1969. According to her IMDb profile, her acting credits include:
- Some Girls Do (1969)
- Carry on Again Doctor (1969)
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
- Toomorrow (1970)
- UFO (1970)
- Son of Dracula (1973)
- The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
Shakira Caine's net worth
According to sources, the Guyanese actress has an estimated net worth of $1,2 million. Her husband has a net worth of $60 million.
Lady Shakira is a former Miss Guyana and actress married to British actor Sir Michael Caine for 50 years. She is often seen accompanying her husband on red-carpet movie premieres.
