Michael Caine's spouse, Shakira Caine: age, children, career, profiles, net worth
by  Nompumelelo Ngubeni

Shakira Caine's 50-year marriage to The Dark Knight Rises star has been admired worldwide. The pageant queen has rubbed shoulders with elite VIPs, including former President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Lady Shakira at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on 20 August 2021. Photo: Gisela Schober
Source: Getty Images

Sir Michael has appeared in over 160 films in a seven-decade-long acting career. Queen Elizabeth knighted him in November 2000 in recognition of his services to drama. Who is Caine's wife, and what is known about her?

Shakira Caine's profile and bio summary

Full nameLady Shakira Caine
Date of birth23 February 1947
Age76 years old (as of 2023)
Birth signPisces
Place of birthSt. Cuthbert's Mission, British Guiana, South America
Current residenceLondon, United Kingdom
Nationality Indo-Guyanese-British
ReligionMuslim
EthnicityKashmiri-Indian
Height5'2''
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBlack
GenderFemale
OrientationHeterosexual
Marital statusMarried
HusbandSir Michael Caine
ChildrenNatasha
ParentsSaab Baksh
ProfessionFormer actress and model
Social mediaUnknown
Known forBeing Sir Michael's wife

What is Shakira Caine's age and height?

Shakira was born on 23 February 1947 and is 76 years old as of July 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

Where is Shakira Caine from?

She was born in St. Cuthbert's Mission, British Guiana (now Guyana), South America. As per reports, she dropped out of school at 16 and worked as a secretary at a U.S. Information Service.

The actress started competing in beauty pageants hoping to find a better life outside her homeland. In 1966, she was crowned Miss Guyana and competed in Miss World, receiving third place.

Shakira Caine represented Guyana at the 1968 Miss World pageant
Shakira (third from the left) participated in the 1968 Miss World pageant. Photo: John Raymond Elliott
Source: Getty Images

Is Michael Caine still married to Shakira Baksh?

According to reports, the couple married on 8 January 1973 in Las Vegas, and in 2023, they celebrated 50 years of marriage. After seeing her in a 1970s Maxwell House coffee commercial, The Dark Knight actor was determined to find the Brazilian beauty.

Sir Michael and his wife have been married for 50 years. Photo: David M. Benett
Source: Getty Images

Do Michael and Shakira Caine have children?

As per reports, they have a daughter, Natasha. She was born in 1973 and is the couple's only child. Natasha shares three children with her ex-husband Michael Hall: a son whom she named after her father, Taylor Michael Hall, and twins, Miles and Allegra.

Michael and his wife have one child, Natasha (L). Photo: David Westing
Source: Getty Images

Shakira Caine's movies

The Guyanese actress had a brief acting career. She made her acting debut in 1969. According to her IMDb profile, her acting credits include:

  • Some Girls Do (1969)
  • Carry on Again Doctor (1969)
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
  • Toomorrow (1970)
  • UFO (1970)
  • Son of Dracula (1973)
  • The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
Sean Connery and Shakira in a scene from The Man Who Would Be King in 1975. Photo: United Archives
Source: Getty Images

Shakira Caine's net worth

According to sources, the Guyanese actress has an estimated net worth of $1,2 million. Her husband has a net worth of $60 million.

Lady Shakira is a former Miss Guyana and actress married to British actor Sir Michael Caine for 50 years. She is often seen accompanying her husband on red-carpet movie premieres.

