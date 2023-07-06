Nate Bargatze's wife, Laura Bargatze: Age, career, profiles, net worth

Laura Bargatze is an American podcast producer and celebrity spouse. She is best known as Nate Bargatze's wife. Nate, a renowned comedian, won the New York and Boston Comedy Festivals in 2013. The duo have been married for over a decade and enjoy marital bliss.

Despite her husband's prominence, Laura prefers a life away from the limelight. This is what we know about her so far.

Laura Bargatze's profile summary and bio

Full name Laura Baines Bargatze Nickname Laura Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Huntsville, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Nate Bargatze Children Harper Blair Profession Podcast director Net worth $2 million

How old is Laura Bargatze?

Laura Bargatze (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 1 May 1989 in Huntsville, Alabama, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Laura Bargatze's height

The podcast director stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms). The Alabama native has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Laura Bargatze do for a living?

The celebrity spouse began her professional career as a media consultant at Applebee's Woodland Group. She then worked as a marketing assistant at Alexandra Investment Management. Laura has also worked for Kurtzman Carson Consultants. Since 2020, she has served as the producer for The Nateland Podcast.

How much is Laura Bargatze's net worth?

Laura has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career as a podcast producer.

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Nate made his career debut in 2002 as a stand-up comedian. He has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Conan. His first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, topped the comedy charts. In 2017, Nate released a half-hour special on Netflix as part of The Stand-ups. Top comedians such as Jim Gaffigan and Marc Maron have named him one of the top up-and-coming comics.

Nate Bargatze's age

Nate was born on 25 March 1979 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. As of 2023, he is 44 years old. Who is Nate Bargatze's dad? His father is a famous motivational speaker and magician.

How did Laura and Nate meet?

The couple met in the 2000s while working at Applebee's restaurant. After a short dating period, they tied the knot on 13 October 2006. The duo welcomed their first child, Harper Blair, on 8 July 2012.

How much does Nate Bargatze make?

Nate's net worth is allegedly $2 million as of 2023. His earnings primarily come from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Nate Bargatze's wife, Laura, is The Nateland Podcast's executive producer. The couple's marriage has stood the test to become admired by many.

