Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth has been subject to public scrutiny since her involvement in the late Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. In 2022, the former socialite and celebrity daughter was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of child trafficking and other crimes.

Ghislaine Maxwell at the VIP Evening of Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Source: Getty Images

Since 2015, Maxwell has maintained a low-key profile, avoiding public events. However, it was too late for her as some of Jeffrey Epstein's victims named her his accomplice. Discover the highs and lows of the once-acclaimed businesswoman.

Ghislaine Maxwell's profile summary and bio

Full name Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell Famous as Ghislaine Maxwell Gender Female Date of birth 25 December 1961 Age 62 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Maisons-Laffitte, France Current residence Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn Nationality French, British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Balliol College, Oxford Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Scott Borgerson Parents Robert and Elisabeth Siblings 8 Profession Socialite and businessperson Net worth $20 million

How old is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell at the ETM Children's Benefit Gala in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell (aged 62 as of 2023) was born on 25 December 1961 in Maisons-Laffitte, France. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She is the ninth and youngest child of Robert Maxwell, a British publishing mogul, and Elisabeth, a French-born scholar. Ghislaine was born two days before a car accident that left her brother, Michael, in a prolonged coma until he died in 1967. Due to this, she became temporarily anorexic as a toddler.

Ghislaine Maxwell's education

Maxwell studied first at Oxford High School for Girls and was then enrolled at Headington School. She later proceeded to Marlborough College to study for A-Levels before pursuing a Modern History with Languages degree from Balliol College in 1985.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s dating history

Marion dated American financier Jeffrey Epstein for several years in the early 1990s. The duo remained closely associated for over 25 years until he died in 2019. Noelle has also been romantically linked to Ted Waitt, founder of Gateway Computers. In 2023, news surfaced that she had exchanged nuptials with Scott G. Borgerson in 2016.

Professional career

Maxwell at a human rights campaign event. Photo: Evan Falk

Source: Getty Images

In the 1980s, Maxwell was significantly famous in the London social scene. She launched a women's club called Kit Kat and also served as the director of Oxford United Football Club. In addition, Marion also held a position at The European, a publication her father had started.

After Ghislaine's father purchased the New York Daily News, she became her father's representative and partner. This made her one of the most talked-about socialites in New York. In 2012, Noelle founded an environmentalist non-profit organization, The TerraMar Project, to conserving the oceans. Unfortunately, the organization was closed down in 2019.

How much money is Ghislaine Maxwell worth?

According to Married Biography, Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2023. She made her fortune through legal and illegal means, for which she has been convicted.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and indictment

What is going on with Ghislaine? The 62-year-old was arrested in 2020 in Bradford, New Hampshire, using an IMSI catcher. She was charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors and perjury.

In April 2021, Maxwell was held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. On 29 December 2021, she was found guilty and convicted on five trafficking-related counts. Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison on 28 June 2022.

Ghislaine Maxwell at the National Urban Tech Centre Gala in New York City. Photo: Jimi Celeste

Source: Getty Images

What was Epstein Island used for?

Epstein Island was notorious for being where Ghislaine and Jeffrey would take girls as young as 11 years old and abuse them. The 2020 Netflix docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich featured the island.

How do you pronounce the name Ghislaine?

Ghislaine is pronounced as Ghee-lehn in most of France and Belgium. The g is a hard one, and the s is silent.

This article answers the many searches of "What is Ghislaine Maxwell's worth?" The celebrity daughter currently serves jail time at Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn.

