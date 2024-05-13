A footage of a mongoose hunting a cobra on the street has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in shock

The clip gained massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community rushed to the comments section to express their thought on the viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Many people on the internet were left astonished by the mongoose hunting a cobra in the middle of the street.

A mongoose took on a cobra in an intense street battle, shared in a video. Image: Barreto Mavuma and LenSoMy

Source: Getty Images

Mongoose hunts cobra in a viral video

The footage shared by Paul Baker in a Facebook group chat titled Snakes of Southern Africa shows a mongoose standing on the left side of the road while the cobra stood on the right. As the video progressed, the mongoose approached the cobra while the snake stood still. The mongoose is observant of the snake as it makes its every move.

While the clip continued, the mongoose made its first attempt to attack, but the mongoose withdrew once the serpent retaliated. The mongoose went back into the bush and later came out to attempt to strike yet again.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The mongoose slowly approached the snake, and once it was close enough, it went in and attacked the cobra. The pair can be seen fighting it out in the bush until the mongoose gets hold of the cobra and takes him out. The clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video.

Netizens were in shock

The clip baffled Many people as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the impressive battle between the mongoose and cobra.

Helen Lechmere-Oertel said:

"Incredible - despite being nervous about the vehicle, that mongoose made a quick kill. Snake didn't really stand a chance."

Lazarus Madida Van Wyk was amazed:

"Nice!! First time seeing a snake reversing.."

Tracey Stockton added:

"What a great video... Mongoose... They are brilliant, seriously.... Wow. Thanks for sharing; really awesome."

Belinda Ratcliffe commented:

"Love this video! Sad for the snake but he would have enjoyed eating the mongoose if he had half a chance."

Poggy Pk Kgasago simply said:

"Ooh wow, very impressive skills from mangoose."

Heroic 12-year-old saves pet guinea pig from python attack - captured on camera

Briefly News previously reported a 12-year-old girl gained notoriety when her brave actions of rescuing her pet guinea pig from a wild snake's jaws were captured on camera.

A video posted by Newsner.com on Facebook shows how the child's bravery in intervening to save her beloved guinea pig from the dangerous eight-foot python was captured on camera during the tense scene. The girl jumped into the fight, thinking on her feet without holding back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News