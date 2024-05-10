One gogo took to social media to show off her DJ skills, and the clip amused many people

The footage captivated online users, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The woman clip entertained netizens as they rushed to comments to express their thoughts

A gogo proudly showed off her DJ skills in a video making rounds on social media. The clip amused many.

A woman wowed online users with her DJ skills in a TikTok video. Image: @mamabearsteffs0

Source: TikTok

Gogo show off her DJ skills in a video

A TikTok video shared by @mamabearsteffs0 shows a gogo displaying her incredible DJ skills, which impressed and amused many online users. @mamabearsteffs0 encouraged people not to sleep on their dreams in her caption as she detailed her day as a DJ.

"Dreams get fulfilled, and hard work pays off. Getting up at 3 a.m. to go through my set before I go to deejay haha so old school right nothing can atop me . Hugs for the organiser."

The clip grabbed the attention of many viewers, generating over 301K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

People are in awe of the woman's talent

Social media users were impressed by the woman's gift as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

The gogo inspired Dimbs

"Me at 60 becoming what I’ve always wanted to be because life didn’t stop when life shoved me into a LLB degree."

Brian October said:

"Haibo, see it's never too late."

kingmaeza91 added:

"Give that lady a piece of land, please."

Maj.vat cracked a joke, saying:

"The godmother of deep house SA."

Amandla was impressed:

"This is so wholesome what the heck ngaze nga-proud of ugogo engamazi."

6lack_m240i commented

"Tannie when is your next gig. I wanna be there."

SA gogo wows the internet with slow-motion dance

Briefly News previously reported that videos about older people having fun and letting loose perform well with Mzansi social media users. They dispel the perception that older adults are boring and don't have fun.

One lady proved to youngsters online that she still had gas in her tank and showed off her hip amapiano dance moves. The gogo looked respectable in her pink housecoat.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News