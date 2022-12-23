An older woman went viral after a video of her having the time of her life while mixing on the decks

The video ended up on Twitter and people were in awe of the musician named Gogo Elizah mixing some tunes

Online users were amazed by the sight and many shared words of encouragement eager to see more from her

An elderly lady caused a buzz on Twitter with her hobby in music. The DJ was doing some mixing at an event.

An elderly woman was on the decks and people couldn't stop raving about it. image. Twitter/@_AyandaB

South Africans had many opinions about seeing Gogo Elizah at work. People were split between seeing her as empowering while others judged her age.

Older woman impresses with her DJ skills

A video by on Twitter shows a lady who looks like she's in her 60s playing a set as a DJ. People were amazed by her skill as she mixed tracks in the clip. Netizens compared her to musicians like Uncle Waffles and even Dbn Gogo.

The internet was divided because she is 60 years old. Some peeps were inspired as the video shows that anything is possible no matter what age. Tweeps shared words of encouragement complimenting her mix.

@Chrisssssy_Payn commented:

"Tata wena Madea."

@TwinBror commented:

"If you ever feel pressured at your age just know you still have time life begins at 60."

@VhoTurnDoor commented:

"The Real Durban Gogo."

@SinglySingle commented:

"Where's her next gig? I'll be there."

@Ulucci1 commented:

"What! Gogo you're doing it for me."

@Yena_We_Mvula commented:

"Someone steal Gogo's USB I think it has too many hits."

@EimsoflY_ commented:

"Hhay rest... rest bafethu."

@k_mfundopraise commented:

"Grandma Waffles ?"

