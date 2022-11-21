South Africa's beloved hero BI Phakathi is still doing his part, and this time he helped an old woman

The anonymous good Samaritan spotted an old lady hiking and decided to give her money as she went about her day

Netizens were amazed as they shared their comments about the moment we had with the old lady

One of South Africa's most generous shared a clip of him helping an elderly lady. The clip got a lot of attention as netizens reacted to the footage.

BI Phakhati shared a video of himself giving an elderly woman help after spotting her on the street. Image: TikTok/@biphakathi1

BI left many netizens touched as people commented on the woman's reaction in the video. Online users could not stop raving about the Good Samaritan's generosity.

BI Phakhati helps old lady

South Africa's local hero gave an older woman R1 500 on a whim. BI Phakathi saw the woman walking down a deserted road and stopped to hand her cash. The lady was grateful, and she watched in wonder as he shoved several notes into her hand.

The heartwarming sight touched many netizens in the video. People filled the comments with compliments for BI's determination to help.

ngizweonline commented:

"Mfethu kodwa."

Nombulelo Mshengu commented:

"God bless, uyisibusiso.[You are a blessing"

Noxolo Gumede commented:

"Unkulunkulu akbusise mfethu. "[May God bless you my guy]"

kholiwsamadubela0 commented:

"Kanti basekhona yin abantu."

user5286568087163 commented:

"Nam bongdlula endleleni bakith ungiphe.[Please pass by me and give me too]."

ThabisoMbuso commented:

"That 'ngiyabonga mntanami'"[Thank you my child]"

Mvuzo Mathenjwa commented:

"UseSwatini babe BI ,Syabonga.[You are in Swaziland. Thank you]"

sipho salvation commented:

"Siyabonga bhuti wethu."

user2375528035252

"Haw ungakuphi bo nami ungiphe."[Where are you so that you can give me too]"

Mxolisi MDLULI

"uNkulunkulu akwandisele bhuti."[May God bless you]"

mpatho Dlamini commented

"Siyabonga mfowethu."[Thanks my guy]

