Popular altruist BI Phakathi blessed a madala who only asked for R10 with more money and new shoes

The consistency of his good deeds has captivated peeps worldwide because of his non-discriminatory help

Netizens were proud of his helpful nature and applauded him for his relentless mission to give to the less fortunate

BI Phakathi was out doing what he does best, and this time his altruistic and philanthropic deeds assisted a sweet madala who asked for R10 for food but gave him more money and new shoes instead.

BI Phakathi gave a grateful madala money and new shoes when the old man only asked for R10 for food. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

The heartwarming Facebook post was incredibly well-received by proud netizens who enjoyed his relentless help. BI Phakathi approached the man sitting outside by a razor-wire fence and began conversing with him.

He can see that he isn't doing too well and asks him what he needs to which the man says that he is hungry. He gives him money to buy something, and the madala returns with some change BI says he can keep.

The philanthropist continues the conversation to get to know him better and then heads to the store to get him some much-needed new shoes.

Peeps across Mzansi loved the kindness and patience BI showed to the man. See the comments below:

Caroline Rapuleng said:

"The reason I stopped watching these videos is because I can't hold back my tears, I cried non stop."

Kate Strachan mentioned:

"God bless all the poor and those who have nothing xx love ❤️ to you all x."

Sharon Tshepisho commented:

"Ooooh, dear God protect our elderly people all over the world... God bless you with everything you need, my brother "

Qhama Yandiswa Mkaza posted:

"BI is an Angel walking amongst us send by his father God almighty "

Glory Rif shared:

" I have to be alone when watching. My children always ask me y I am crying "

According To Viktoria said:

"How I love our grandparents elders, be blessed "

Agagu Emmanuel mentioned:

"God bless you as you take care of the poor and the needy."

Tebogo Lemao commented:

"The radiance of his face after putting on the first shoe melts my heart."

