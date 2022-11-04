A hubby got into a dance battle with his wifey during her rendition of the Cuff It dances, wowing peeps worldwide

The clip started off with her owning the show, but her man quickly shocked netizens when he brought his own lit moves to the table

Netizens worldwide adored the energy the couple gave and congratulated the lady for bagging a wonderful man

A jovial hubby battled it out with his wifey in an adorable Cuff It challenge that took an unexpected yet infectiously vibey detour.

A happy husband and wife danced out to Beyoncé 'Cuff It', and peeps adored it. Images: snacksandlex/ TikTok

Source: UGC

snacksandlex is the elated pair that shared the clip that went viral with over 1 million on TikTok. The dynamic duo have a massive following on the platform, with 2 million followers and 39million likes.

The clip is quite short but is jam-packed with some feel-good vibes. It starts with the lady randomly sliding onto the scene and busting some moves to the hit song while the husband is cleaning.

He then sees what's going on and joins in on the fun. He dishes out the robot in an attempt to battle his spouse, who is somewhat oblivious to his intentions.

Peeps loved the couple's energy and talked about how lucky the lady was to have such a husband. See the comments below:

F I E R C E said:

"It's the hubby pulling a dance battle for me "

Kemesha Clarke866 mentioned:

"That the way husband and wife must live happy and have fun "

Nichet Sykes commented:

" I love y’all videos. They so bring me joy. And remind me of my crazy husband and I."

Elizabeth DeOliveira posted:

"This is so awesome ❤️❤️❤️ You guys are so cute !!! His moves "

LaQuetta M Jackson shared:

"Love it y’all! He too ready sis."

kevinsmith61517 said:

"Yes love y'all as a couple of big energy."

Gloria mentioned:

"Wooooo love yr husband he dropped that broom like nah."

Mavhu Samuriwo commented:

"Super cute!"

