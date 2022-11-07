A young woman took to social media to share a photo of a pricey restaurant bill issued to her and her friends recently

The bill amounted to R1 535, and Lisakhanya made it clear in the post that they did not need a man to help them pay

Many users had differing views on the matter, with some peeps supporting Lisakhanya and others roasting her online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One independent babe ruffled a few feathers online after sharing an image of a hefty Cape Town restaurant bill after a night out with friends.

An independent woman knows what she feels, says what she really believes, and lives true to her values. She owns her own power and knows how to take care of herself and her bills.

Peeps had a mouthful to say about a woman who shared a pic of her hefty restaurant bill online. Image: @Olona15182087/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The same could be said for Twitter user Lisakhanya (@Olona15182087), who proudly took to social media to share an image of a dinner bill which amounted to R1 535 that she and her friends had to pay.

She also shared a screenshot of her replying to someone on a Whatsapp chat that she (and her friends) didn't need men to help settle the bill as they had their own money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The last thing I want is to depend on a man ," Lisakhanya captioned the tweet.

While some peeps admired the young woman's independence, others were less impressed and even roasted Lisakhanya for sharing the bill online.

@ThandokuhleSA responded:

"Le bill eyenu as friends. 5 people each contributing R300, jiki jiki I don't depend on a man? Njan sisi?"

@khuduga_ said:

" 1.5 is expensive for 4 people eating at the restaurant?? Kante where do u guys eat?"

GladTmz responded:

"I don't understand why men are being offended and commenting negatively when the girl is talking about the whatsapp she got. She doesn't need you all, when they need you to pay such bills you complain and say what what, now they don't need you and you still talk."

@Clibo_sa1 wrote:

"We" ingxali ilapho. Umntu ukhuphe 300 each sekuthiwa we don't need men."

@Hlangus_ asked:

"R1.5k bill and y'all start pulling out your phones for snaps ?"

@thabisomoyo__ commented:

"Men pay for their own food everyday but never tweet about it. I see it's an achievement for you."

@Chrisie_L replied:

"Weeeee a scam this thing you're getting yourself into. That 'independent woman' branding is a big scam. Usazokhokha hhay kancane futhi.”

Hilarious video pokes fun at city girls, claiming they dodge the bill on a date

In another story, Briefly News reported that city girls are getting trashed on social media for apparently having mad skills when it comes to dodging the bill at the end of a date. A funny clip explaining the claim left many in tears of laughter.

Gone are the days when men always fitted the bill as women did not work. Women now work, which means they too can put their hand in their pocket at the end of a date, right?!

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared a clip showing a man trying to get a city girl to pay the bill. Sis dodges the bill as if her life depended on it and the whole moment is just comical.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News