A video of BI Phakathi approaching a man walking in a park and asking him for R1 was shared online

The do-gooder can be heard telling the man he is short of some change to make up the taxi fare to get to town

The man is unfortunately unable to help BI, but the faceless philanthropist does the unexpected in return

One unsuspecting Durban man got the surprise of his life after he was blessed with wads of cash upon his encounter with Good Samaritan, BI Phakathi.

A video shared on the do-gooder’s Facebook page shows Phakathi approaching the Indian man and asking him for R1 to add to his taxi fare to make it to town.

Mzansi peeps were touched by BI Phakathi's generous gesture toward a Durban man. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

The man unfortunately is unable to help out BI as he too shared that he did not have a place to stay or money for a shelter.

BI responds by giving him a sweet from his pocket before the man thanks him and walks off. A few seconds later, BI calls the man back and asks him whether he believes in miracles before explaining that he found some money in his pockets from the pants he was wearing.

BI gives the man several cash notes amounting to R400 and his face lights up instantly. The grateful man thanks and blesses BI who gives him even more money, leaving him at a loss for words.

South African netizens were left touched by the heartwarming video and shared their positive responses on the Facebook post.

Chifundo Phiri said:

“God has provided him shelter through his son, God bless you Mr BI.”

JT Vocalist responded:

“God bless these highly respected men called doctor BI Phakathi.”

Delene Wilson commented:

“Thank you for helping him, but teach him not to throw litter on the ground.”

Charles Mohapi replied:

“He got help in the nick of time, God bless you sir.”

Sharon Tshepisho commented:

“You never disappoint always putting a smile on someone's face as always ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

DeniseNadia Cresswell said:

“Mr BI you have a good heart. God bless you. You have helped so many people . The guy did not look too happy when you asked him for money. But you still blessed him .”

