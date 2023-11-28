A man's struggle to fit a large TV into the boot of his small car went viral on TikTok

Social media users were amused by the man's predicament and responded with jokes and banter

The video is a reminder that even amid our daily struggles, there is always something to laugh about

A man had netizens amused by his attempt to fit a large TV into the boot of his Polo. Image: /@snendalo02

Source: TikTok

A man trying to fit a large TV into his small boot had social media users cracking jokes.

The now-viral TikTok video shows the man being assisted by one of the car guards as he tries to figure out how to fit his large newly bought TV into the boot of his Polo car.

The video is a reminder that even amid our daily struggles, there is always something to laugh about. So next time you're feeling down, remember the man with the TV and the Polo.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi reacts to the video with banter

Many netizens were amused by the man's debacle, reacted with banter, and made fun of his situation.

Fatsoblessing asked:

"Why not pay for delivery?."

KJ commented:

"Next thing you see him driving like this ‍♂️."

Asiphe_mhimhi replied:

"Is there part 2, I want to see something ."

ThamiKatleho said:

"Paying for delivery can't be that inconvenient now, surely ."

GM replied:

"He is a Polo driver he'll figure it out."

Belinda said:

"And when you still buying they convince you that It will fit."

FineGirl said:

"I’m sure he just moved to Midrand."

Burglar drops TV and returns to stomp on it

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a thug who was caught red-handed in the middle of a house robbery has gone viral on TikTok.

The amusing CCTV footage shared by @mister_sanguy shows the unidentified man standing on a table as he unmounts a flat-screen TV placed on the wall.

A few seconds into his act, a woman appears in the scene and fights off the thug in an effort to try to get hold of her TV, which lands on the floor before the thief runs out and back into the apartment to stomp on the TV before running off again.

Source: Briefly News