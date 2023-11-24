A woman posted a video of the consequences a child got for hitting her with a ball during playtime

The TikTok video shows the savage moment, and the post got a lot of attention from online users

Many people were divided about the young lady's reaction as some thought it was hilarious, while others were sad

A mother posted a TikTok video of her dealing with a child's toy. Online users shared their thoughts after seeing the harsh lesson for the kid.

A TikTok video shows a woman destroying a kid's ball after it hit her on the head.

The video got 2000 likes from curious online users. There were comments from people who discussed the lady's discipline tactic.

Child loses soccer ball

In a video @buhlebenda1onkomo shared on social media, a woman revealed that she took disciplinary action by destroying a kid's ball. She explained in the video that the ball hit her, leading her to cut it up.

TikTok video reveals varying opinions

Online users had split reactions to the woman's decision to cut up her son's ball. While some expressed support, others disagreed with the extreme measure and suggested alternative approaches to discipline.

DIK⭕️BE brands said:

"No normal person won't do that, nifuna counseling nina."

Girly wrote:

"Why are you heartless."

Emma said:

"Do this to my siblings, trust me otlonya. Do you even have an idea how much it cost."

marthamthimkulu3 commented:

"It was wrong for you guys to damage the ball; couldn't you return the ball peacefully."

JUST_MARCH got nostalgic:

"Growing up, we all had that old guy who would do this if the ball went over his fence."

Believe was amused:

"Nge fork and knife."

Minky_2 agreed with the TikTokker:

"Bakwatile but I support you; they never give us a chance to pass on the street when they play. Like a few seconds for people to pass won’t hurt."

naledi<3 joked:

"And the joy that comes with slaughtering the ball is totally unmatched."

South Africans discuss discipline for kids

A woman uploaded a post of her son not taking her seriously. People shared their experiences and opinions on managing unruly behaviour.

