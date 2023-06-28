A video of a little girl playing at crèche before getting up excitedly to go to their mum has gone viral

The TikTok clip shows the child covered in sand and dirt after some fun in the playground with a friend

The mother was left defeated upon seeing her daughter, leaving many SA netizens amused at the cute moment

As parents, we often want our kids to stay clean, but the reality is that this isn't always possible.

A mother's jaw dropped after seeing her daughter covered in sand and dirt upon collecting her from crèche.

A mom couldn't believe how dirty her child was after an eventful day at crèche. Image: @mashuduprudence3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows dirty baby girl at creche

A video posted on TikTok by @mashuduprudence3 shows the little girl getting up with great excitement from the playground as she spots her mother, who had arrived to fetch her from an eventful day at school.

"And the teachers be like “hi mommy she had a great day today” bathong ‍♀️," the defeated mother captioned the post.

Why messy play can be a good thing

According to Rainforest Learning Centre, messy play is sensory play in early childhood. Kids are not just exploring and creating when they make a mess. They are also developing their senses, which is important in early childhood.

Mom Goes Camping also touches on the "Dirt = Diversity" theory proposes that the body builds a library of pathogens that it comes into contact with. When the body has a large library, it is better able to defend itself from those pathogens and other pathogens.

Netizens react to the cute video

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware commented:

"If my kid doesn’t come back looking like this, then I’m afraid I’ll need to find another crèche ."

Sile said:

"Umuntu mele aziwashele ."

Ntonto_Bhengu replied:

"Bheka ufriend wakhe uzipholele kamnandi ."

Mapholoba wrote:

"Kodwa nkosi yami. The smile ☺."

Being me replied:

"and iphara ngempela Jesu."

MinniePro said:

"Buy dark colours, mummy uphume nje kubo cute pinkies she is adorable."

