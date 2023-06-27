A TikTok video shows how a mother used some water from an iron to stop her toddler from opening the oven door

The mom hilariously sprayed water on her daughter, who looked less than pleased that her fun was being disrupted

Mzansi applauded the mama's harmless method of making sure that her baby didn't end up in a difficult situation, as they could relate

A TikTok video of a mom spraying her toddler with water to stop her from climbing into the oven. Source: @beyoncebeyonce08/TikTok

Parenting can be a challenging journey, especially when it comes to handling the mischievous antics of toddlers.

In a hilarious TikTok video by @beyoncebeyonce08, a clever mom shared her unique approach to curbing her toddler's shenanigans by simply using water.

How spraying water became mom's secret weapon against toddler in TikTok video

In a TikTok video, a mother showcased an innovative use of a spray bottle as a discipline tool. A gentle spritz of water acted as a harmless deterrent whenever her toddler engaged in mischief.

This creative approach offered an alternative to traditional disciplinary methods and provided an amusing and effective way to redirect the child's behaviour.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, resonating with parents in Mzansi who could relate to the struggle of keeping their little ones in check.

Check out the video below:

The video highlighted the mom's lighthearted approach to discipline. Instead of scolding or punishing her toddler, she used water as a playful tool.

Other moms relate to video of mischievous toddler trying to get into oven

The TikTok video struck a chord with parents who understood the daily challenges of parenting young children. This is what Mzansi had to say:

Mluusician Mlungisi Shabalala said:

”Bundles of joy are trouble makers.“

Tamanda Namukoko commented:

"I’m definitely trying this when I have kids.”

From the mother city added:

“Lmao, moms are showing us the way. Love it!”

Yarn dreams commented:

"I thought I was the only one who ties the drawers together with the oven.”

Addy added:

“I used to do it to my child, after some time it didn’t work. Then we moved to the feather duster.”

Neshika said:

“I tried it with my toddler, she now thinks it is a game.”

