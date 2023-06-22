A young woman's smart solution to her child taking his shoes off was well-received by social media

In her TikTok video, she is seen wrapping tape around her boy's ankles across his shoes

He walks away and she is glad the shoes are staying on, and mothers online are considering adopting the hack

A toddler's mother taped his shoes to his feet to keep him from taking them off. Image: @karaboangel31/ 10'000 Hours

A woman who was tired of her toddler always taking his shoes off in winter taped his shoes on, leaving netizens dying with laughter!

Karaboangel31 was clearly fed up with her young boy's antic, and the TikTok video where she tapes his slippers bears testament to a mother's ingenuity.

Mom uses smart hack to prevent child's shoes coming off

The post is captioned:

"He doesn't like shoes, this one. Mo marigeng ama kana I can't deal."

The video begins with Karaboangel31 wrapping her son's Paw Patrol shoes around the ankles with tape.

The young man, evidently impressed with the creative mama, shows off his taped shoes.

The young man proceeds to run off.

The video ends with the mommy tapping on the shoes to show that they have remained on his feet the whole day!

Watch the video here:

Some parents succeeded in using the same trick, others failed

Thee_Kay laughed and said that efforts to use the creative parenting hack ended in failure. She added:

"I tried this and he made a plan. The shoes were stuck on the side of his ankle and he was barefoot again. I gave up."

Nicole Nicki Eybers pointed out that her attempt was successful. She commented:

"I tried this as well when my kids were still babies and it worked. Can't keep telling these small ones to put shoes 'cause they in a different season."

Tshegofatsobles17 shared an alternative. She added:

"That solution doesn't work for me. He wears boots now. He gets tired of taking them off if he wears them all day. Try boots, mama."

Amandlamahlangu919 was happy with the idea. She chipped in:

"Bomama nayi plug. Ngeke phela!"

Madam_d3 related as her kids also do the same. She pointed out:

"Yoooooh my kids don't like wearing shoes. I am gonna do this."

Dad tapes son's shoes because he is tired of looking for them

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a father couldn't take his son taking off his shoes, so he taped them on his feet.

@therealxolo shared a picture of his kid's feet, saying that he is tired of looking for his child's shoes.

Netizens jumped on the post and wondered why they didn't think of this solution before.

