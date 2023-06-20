This babe made a big mistake when she snuck out to the groove and tried to fool her mother

TikTok user @beemkeem shared a video showing the conversation where she got caught out

People shared some tips with the lady, letting her know that answering the first text was the biggest mistake

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

No matter how old you are, if you live under your parent's roof best believe you are living by their rules. This woman found that out the hard way when her mom caught her sneaking out to the groove.

The young Mzansi woman shared a video showing the conversation where she got caught out. Image:TikTok / @beemkeem

Source: TikTok

Some parents are still very old school and do not care how old you are, you are not going to questionable places if you are living in their house, and those rules do not budge for anything.

Mzansi babe gets caught sneaking out, mom tells her to stay there

TikTok user @beemkeem shared a video showing the conversation she had with her mother that led to her being caught out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sis first tried to lie to her mom, claiming she was in her room when she was actually out. Parents always know when something is up, so her mom went to check and saw she was not there. The good sis got put in her place swiftly, mama wasn't playing.

Read the full conversation in the video below:

Mzansi peeps had a good laugh at the situation

You do not play with black parents! People laughed in the comment section, wondering what happened after this.

Read some of the comments:

Lul4ma said:

“The first mistake you made was answering the first text ”

Reatile laughed:

“How do you sneak out without locking your bedroom door?? It’s common sense ”

mekhin.ah gave advice:

“Airplane mode, my sister can’t be panicking at groove”

sibahlepalesa3 shared:

“Guys, whenever y’all sneak out, make sure you lock your rooms and put the phones on flight mode. I promise nizobuya nje kahle”

Ndiyakufuna was defeated:

“Sleepwalking and sleep texting ”

Grounded Mzansi woman brings groove home, drops the broom for the beat: TikTok video has people lol

In related news, Briefly News reported that you can take the gurl out of the groove, but you can't take the groove out of the gurl! This babe was grounded, so she turned up the tunes while clean, and couldn't help herself when the beat dropped.

The vibey amapiano track Mnike has grooved the continent, and this woman is a proud supporter.

TikTok user @king_naynay27 shared a video of herself grooving at home because she was grounded. Sis couldn't deny the beat, so she dropped her cleaning equipment and grooved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News