TikTok user @king_naynay27 shared a video of herself dancing to Mnike in her gown while cleaning

People loved the woman’s fire dance moves and had a good laugh at her crave for the groove

You can take the gurl out of the groove, but you can’t take the groove out of the gurl! This babe was grounded, so she turned up the tunes while clean,couldn'tcouldn’t help herself when the beat dropped.

The vibey amapiano track Mnike has grooved the continent, and this woman is a proud supporter.

TikTok video shows woman dropping her broom as she hears Mnike

TikTok user @king_naynay27 shared a video of herself grooving at home because she was grounded. Sis couldn’t deny the beat, so she dropped her cleaning equipment and grooved.

Take a look at this hilarious moment:

People howl in the comments over the funny video

This video had people laughing and grooving at the same time. Some told the good sis to turn it up, while others commented on her lit dance moves.

Read some of the comments:

luh_.nq said:

“The volume is too shy”

K. said:

“Can we talk about the glitch ”

Madeleine Ama said:

“Literallyyyyy, not tooooo much on the eyes tho”

Bradkatamba said:

“please, someone unground her and take her to groove”

