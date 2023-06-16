A young woman has taken the internet by storm by putting a modern spin on the iconic South African musical Sarafina!

The dancer put a modern spin on the iconic dance Freedom is Coming Tomorrow by skillfully incorporating the popular amapiano dance moves into her routine

Her energetic and flawless execution has captivated viewers in Mzansi, garnering praise and admiration

Young woman trended in South Africa for her epic amapiano dance moves to an iconic song from Sarafina! the movie . Images:@Gem_Kidd/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In celebration of Youth Day, a young woman has captivated netizens with her mesmerising dance routine.

Young Woman's amapiano dance of Sarafina's "Freedom is Coming Tomorrow" trends

TikTok user @Gem_kidd is paying homage to the iconic South African movie Sarafina! in the spirit of Youth Day. In the video, she has infused the timeless song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow with the vibrant moves of amapiano, the popular music genre sweeping across the nation. In her performance, she combines the spirit of Sarafina's message with the infectious energy of amapiano dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young lady's modern twist to Sarafina's iconic dance

The young dancer's video shared on TikTok, has taken social media platforms by storm, quickly becoming an epic trend. With each step, she brought a modern twist to the iconic choreography, seamlessly blending the traditional and the contemporary.

Peeps flocked in to share their thoughts on her amapiano moves:

@alisha_joseph said:

"No, because you nailed this."

@thatowoods commented:

"Freedom has been coming for the past 31 years."

@cyrenecertified said:

"It’s a must to watch Sarafina every 16 June in my house no singing, imagine."

@Khanya Nunu commented:

"You forgot to do the kick."

@mthokozisikunene said:

"You are gifted, my child."

@Mamakhumo commented:

"I think I will dance like that tonight."

@SK Zulu said:

"Our generations Sarafina."

@tshego commented"

"Us the 2000,"

@saz said:

"Ya neh, Ama 2K's."

‘Sarafina!’ cast Leleti Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, Somizi Mhlongo and two others still flourishing in SA’s showbiz

In similar news, Briefly News reported about Mzansi's legendary movie Sarafina! Which turned 30 years old in 2023, and the actors and actresses who starred in the film are still doing well.

Leleti Khumalo recently attended the Cannes Classic Official Selection after dominating Mzansi television in shows like Imbewu: The Seed.

Other actors and actresses have gone on to cement their name following the iconic musical.

Source: Briefly News