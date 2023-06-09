Mzansi's legendary movie Sarafina! turned 30 years old in 2023, and the actors and actresses who starred in the film are still doing well

Leleti Khumalo recently attended the Cannes Classic Official Selection after dominating Mzansi television in shows like Imbewu: The Seed

Briefly News has gathered information about what other Sarafina! stars like Sindi Dlathu and Somizi Mhlongo are doing in 2023

30 years later, Mzansi's film and stage play Sarafina! is still making waves in the film industry.

'Sarafina! 's Leleti Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, and Somizi Mhlongo's faces are everywhere on SA television after starring in 'Sarafina!'.

According to a Daily Sun 2023 report, a French media company recently acquired the legendary movie. The sale occurred at Cannes Classic Official Selection, and Sarafina!'s leading actress Leleti Khumalo was present.

With Leleti's recent Sarafina! schedule, the curiosity over how the other actors who were part of the show are doing in the entertainment industry couldn't be avoided. As a result, Briefly News has compiled a list of Sarafina! stars' current career endeavours.

1. Leleti Khumalo is still dominating Mzansi's television industry

There were many young people cast for Sarafina! back in the day, but one lady that shone brightly was Leleti Khumalo, who played the character Sarafina.

It was evident that Leleti was destined for success in Mzansi's showbiz after she portrayed Sarafina realistically.

After starring in the historical film, Leleti continued to make huge strides in her acting career. She was one of the pioneers of Mzansi's most-watched soapie Uzalo when it debuted but sadly left.

However, opportunities still came knocking as she joined e.tv's Imbewu: The Seed, not only as an actress but as an executive producer as well. But, according to Sunday World, the show ended at the beginning of 2023.

2. John Kani, who played the principal on Sarafina! is focusing on theatre

John Kani is one of Mzansi's trusted and celebrated actors. His impeccable acting skills and dedication to his work have taken the world by storm.

According to EWN, the veteran actor even starred in the hit Marvel movie Black Panther as T'Chaka. The famous film was nominated six times at the Oscars and was so popular that it got a sequel, Back Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In South Africa, Kani starred in Mzansi Magic''s canned drama Inkaba and performed in theatre productions. According to The Market Theatre website, their largest venue out of the three available is named after John Kani.

3. Where is Sindi Dlathu after starring in Sarafina!?

Another force to be reckoned with who is a product of the Sarafina! production is Sindi Dlathu. Even though she didn't have a major role in the show, Sindi was still able to captivate the audience.

Following starring in the film, Dlathu acted on SABC2's popular soapie Muvhango. She played the role of Thandaza for 20 years and left in 2017, reported IOL.

The news publication added that Sindi found it hard to leave the soapie, but after getting cast as Lindiwe on The River, she was ready to dive into the character.

“When you’ve been on a show for that long, everyone becomes family - you’re not just colleagues. Things that happen to your fellow cast and crew members affect you. But for me, all of this happened at the right time when I was ready for change and growth."

4. Somizi Mhlongo dominates SA TV shows

Somizi Mhlongo has worked his way up in the entertainment industry. He has done everything, from judging Idols SA and The Masked Singer SA to dominating the radio space in Mzansi.

Although there were challenges when he took a break from Metro FM due to his ex-hubby Mohale Motaung's abuse allegations, SomG still bagged two shows in the new roaster.

The Citizen reported that Mhlongo is also an author. He has a cook titled Dinner at Somizi's - I Am Not A Chef. TimesLIVE added that Somizi has an autobiography called Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit.

Opening up about how he manages to stay on top of his game, Somizi said he always keeps his goals a secret.

5. What happened to Dumisani Dlamini, who played Crocodile in Sarafina!?

After Somizi, Dumisani Dlamini is probably the most controversial Sarafina! cast member. Peeps discovered he is the father of American superstar Doja Cat and often trends on social media.

However, Dumisani is not only known for being Doja Cat's dad. Dlamini made history before peeps learned about his globally famous daughter.

According to Soapie Celebs, Dumisani acted on Muvhango, Isibaya, and Hostel Season 2 after his iconic role on Sarafina!

Recently, IOL reported that Dlamini was cast as Chief Siviko ka Vaka in Showmax's new show Mkhonto.

SA reacts to Sarafina! cast reuniting to celebrate 30th anniversary without Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo

In related news, Briefly News reported that the cast of Sarafina! Celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic South African film. Some of the film's stars, including Ntombikhona Dlamini, Nandi Ndlovu, and Lindiwe Dlamini, joined Leleti Khumalo and Whoopi Goldberg.

Following the reports, the news quickly spread on social media, and South Africans were left wondering, "Where is Somizi?"

