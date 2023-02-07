Mzansi Magic's singing competition, Idols SA , has been canned and South Africans couldn't be happier

Peeps said the cancellation was not surprising after the show failed to live up to its expectations

The judging panel, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR, reacted to the news, reflecting on their time in Season 18

Idols SA has ended, as its 19th instalment will be the final season.

The show has been running since 2002 and there have been major changes along the way. Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR are the last judges standing.

Reacting to the cancellation news, the star-studded judging panel had nothing but sweet things to say about previous seasons.

Somizi Mhlongo, a member of the judging panel since 2015, told Zimoja that he's grateful for the opportunity to showcase his different sides on the show.

“To be quite honest, Season 18 has been the best season I’ve ever done, talent-wise. I had fun. With me, the outfit changes, hairstyles, make-up and glam were on another level. But the talent was on another level. Thank God and it’s because of you, guys.”

JR, who became a judge in Season 18, said he loved witnessing the immense support the viewers showed Idols SA despite the judges' lineup change.

“This season has been a success from my point of view, in terms of the amount of talent that came through from audition phases and the number of crowds that came, 3 000 every episode in this venue without fail. People bought tickets without fail. It’s a well-oiled machine, well-run, tightly run and the production is unmatched.”

Meanwhile, Thembi Seete, also new to the singing competition, said she wouldn't trade the experience for anything.

“Everything on the show was a surprise. To sum it up, this was the best time of my life. I have never been challenged like this ever in my career. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything. Thank you, guys, for your support, and thank you for watching. Season 18 was the highlight of my life - 2022 I will never forget you.”

Mzansi reacts to Idol SA's cancellation

Taking to Instagram, Thembi posted a teaser of the final season and Mzansi responded by saying the axing of Idols SA was long overdue.

Read the comments below:

@mrgreeneyes8206 said:

"It's about time. No pun intended."

@leago_glamstar31 shared:

"Finally! Yhu, we were tired guys."

@jayde_jackson_ posted:

"Idols SA is useless. Only a few winners have successful careers."

_abeba91 replied:

"Finally, this show was not doing any justice to the winners."

@dumisanii commented:

"Hallelujah, I honestly got tired from Season 10. Si grand."

@sir_myaar added:

"Another entire season ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Idols SA Season 18 viewership reportedly drops to as low as 500k, viewers share reasons for not tuning in

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Idols SA Season 18 reportedly went through a rough patch because the show failed to reach its peak.

According to ZAlebs, the show's viewership declined. Unlike previous seasons, Idols SA received fewer views in Season 18.

The show, which used to be Mzansi's popular Sunday entertainment show, debuted with over 700,000 views and steadily declined until it reached as low as 500,000 views in September, reported ZAlebs.

