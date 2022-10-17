Idols SA has been consistently losing viewers, with as few as 500k viewers tuning in during the premiere episodes in September

According to well-known entertainment commentators, the singing competition hasn't been doing well as its rating have been declining, especially since new judges were introduced

South African netizens have flocked to their timelines to express their dissatisfaction with the show's new Season due to previous Seasons' success

‘Idols SA’ Season 18's viewers have shared reasons why the show is reporting low views. Image: Oupa Bopape

Idols SA Season 18 is reportedly going through a rough patch, and it's all because the show is failing to reach its peak.

According to ZAlebs, the show's viewership is declining. Unlike previous seasons, Idols SA has received a low number of views in Season 18.

The show, which used to be Mzansi's popular Sunday form of entertainment, debuted with over 700,000 views and steadily declined until it reached as low as 500,000 views in September, reports ZAlebs.

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, shared the following statement on Twitter:

Idols SA viewers weigh in

@Mam_Bhele said:

"The show ain’t entertaining anymore plus the new judges hayi no shame they need to go back to the drawing board. Plus they dropped the singing standard. I noticed this during the audition rounds, they gave golden tickets to people who can’t sing."

@Tlhasba_SA shared:

"They must bring back I want to Sing Gospel for all these Gospel singers coming to the show"

@Thabo_Maubane wrote:

"They either need to change the format. They even started warding off actual talent in favour of popular contestants. Plus the record of past winners does not bode well when we all know they don’t go on to actually have a singing career."

@Maphupho_Amahle posted:

"You know where the danger is? Having to watch and hear Thembi comment, yhuuu. Jesu"

@FaithHebrews replied:

"I tried to watch it on Sunday. I just couldn't finish the episode, Something's missing."

@Bee_Maluleke commented:

"I've only watched one show this Season and that was the showstopper episode. Only 2 people brought it, who are clearly already the top 2. The rest were just not even trying. The main reason for even watching was to see Robotboii performing, this Season is just not it."

@TshepisoMoloi10 also said:

"Nothing new really. Year after year we say the same thing. It can't be resuscitated ‍♂️‍♂️"

@MPowerRSA added:

"Idols should just be cancelled. We are fine now"

Changes to Idols SA may have contributed to low viewership

According to ZAlebs, people threatened to boycott the show after one of the judges, Somizi, was caught up in a scandal and was suspended for some time. It's possible that some viewers lost interest and decided not to return.

Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams, the show's previous judges, were also removed. The new judges, Gomora actress Thembi Seete and musician JR Bogopa, have not been popular in Mzansi. Thembi's questionable judgment has been scrutinised numerous times.

Idols SA loses viewers

Briefly News previously reported that numerous viewers stopped watching Idols SA during the first month of Season 18. The ratings for the singing competition have plummeted since the addition of new judges Thembi Seete and rapper JR.

The return of fan favourite Somizi Mhlongo, according to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, has also not helped the show.

Phil reported on Twitter that the current season peaked at only 744 000 viewers in July.

