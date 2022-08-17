Idols SA has lost thousands of viewers during its Season 18 debut month, not even Somizi Mhlongo's return to the show has helped

Idols SA lost scores of viewers during its Season 18 debut month. The singing competition's ratings have taken a nose dive since it introduced new judges, Thembi Seete and rapper JR.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the return of fan-fave Somizi Mhlongo has also not worked in the show's favour.

Phil took to Twitter to report that the current season peaked at only 744 000 viewers in July. He captioned his post:

"TV: Idols SA ratings slump. Season 18 debut month has been a lukewarm affair. The intro of new judges and the return of Somizi seems to have not lured disinterested viewers back. New season peaked at 744K viewers during July — far cry from seasons past debut."

TV viewers shared mixed reactions to Phil's post. Some even shared that the show should just be "cancelled".

@g_mapaya wrote:

"Understandably so!!! I mean we can't be paying our DSTV to watch Somizi on every channel. The viewers must be respected and be given the variety they deserve. It gets even worse when Idols invites back the same GBV offender like nothing happened."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"They should be canning it. The singing reality TV is no longer a relevant content for 2022."

@joe_lucky10 commented:

"They should cancel the show, The judging panel is boring me maybe during the live shows we might change our mind about the @IdolsSA we are not happy. They should bring back @unathi.africa or Randall."

@KhumiHamese wrote:

"Sometimes it’s okay to put an end to something. I think it’s reached that stage. It can go. It was great but it can go now."

@_SonOfMars said:

"We need a 5 year break, please."

@nkulizondi added:

"Cancel the show."

Video of Idols SA judges' heated argument sparks heated debate

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a heated argument between Idols SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete has left Mzansi divided. The clip shows the two stars going at each other's throats at the end of the show, while the third judge, JR, minds his own business.

The viewers of the singing competition shared mixed reactions to the clip of the judges' fight. Some are convinced that it was staged for viewership.

The video was posted on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @_mellorsa. Somizi has been a judge for many seasons on the show, and this is Thembi Seete's first season as a full-time judge. They were arguing about a mistake she apparently made for the second time.

