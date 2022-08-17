DJ Maphorisa rushed to Twitter to inform his loyal fans that the fan-favorite playlist Scorpion King Mix has been deleted from streaming services

Phori claims it was because of the inclusion of a song Universal Music owns and wants to release first

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction and hurt because they enjoyed the mix in their spare time

DJ Maphorisa is one of Mzansi's finest Amapiaino performers, and he recently released a fire music mix on YouTube.

DJ Maphorisa has come out gun blazing at Universal Music for removing Scorpion King Mix on YouTube. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Phori notified his followers that the popular Scorpion King Mix has been deleted from the streaming platform. According to his tweet, Universal Music yanked the mix because it included Thokoza a song by Sam Deep. He further said that the reason for the abrupt withdrawal is that they want to release the hit song first.

"So Universal Music removed our Scorpion King Mix on youtube cause they wanna drop Thokoza by Sam Deep first the funny thing is we making the song BIG ayiiiii ke di Bari shame they really dnt know how to make money. Majors labels sometimes sabotage the Amapiano movement "

On Twitter, Maphorisa shared the following heated tweet:

As soon as the lit playlist disappeared, Maphorisa's fans swarmed to his comment sections to express their disappointment. Of course, some people were hurt, while others gave Madumane advice.

@DrLamondroSA said:

"Exactly, sometimes a leaked song becomes bigger than the one that was not leaked ‍♂️"

@DJ2Shott wrote:

"Why can’t they find ways to monetise the track instead of removing the whole mix, which helps to promote the same music they want to sell ‍♂️"

@BoolowPoloGTI shared:

"I thought I'm crazy I've been searching for that mix ☹️"

@LsDee_SA1 posted:

"There must be jealousy involved somehow how can they remove scorpion Kings... Who does that?"

@ADeekor replied:

"Worse part while I was listening to it it just disappeared, I was wondering what’s going on, few days back "

@imaBigdealll commented:

"Isn't thokoza like out beeeen listening to it"

@cloudboy26 added:

"That mix was fire thou "

