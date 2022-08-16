Black Coffee took to Instagram to inform his followers that he will be travelling around the world in the coming days

The taken DJ highlighted a couple of his upcoming stops on his much-anticipated international tour.

Fans have flocked to hisbcommensts sections to share where they will be attending the gigs, while others have suggested cuties in their area for future concerts

Black Coffee is an internationally recognised musician, so it makes sense for him to visit fans in other places to give them a taste of what has brought him so far.

Black Coffee will be performing in five different countries in the next coming days of August. Image: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The Grammy award-winning DJ revealed on Instagram that he will be performing in five different nations over the next few days. The venues that will be charmed by the aroma of black coffee are as follows as posted on his Instagram:

"Gearing up for a busy week back in the box! Five countries in 10 days, where will I be seeing you?August 16: @sealounge August 17: , @phibeachofficial, August 20: @hiibizaofficial. August 22: @santannamykonos, August 24: @sonusfestival"

On Instagram, Black Coffee shared the following:

Fans have taken to his comments section to name cities where they will see the brilliant DJ perform live. Others who do not reside near any of the five locations where Black Coffee will be touring suggested cities for future stops.

@gingervanity13 said:

"Need you to come back to New York City….missed July 2021…been on the lookout ever since… pleeease"

@andreadevries15 wrote:

"Ibiza 20 Augustus "

@alifantastico shared:

"@realblackcoffee see you on Saturday...only been waiting two years "

@vuyo_s97 commented:

"Come back to Jozi we miss you"

@alexanderthegreaat replied:

" October 22 Miami, FL "

@goodlucklive added:

"Hope it’s an epic season finale on the rise"

