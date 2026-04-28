An old 1930s power station in Knysna has been transformed into a luxury hotel experience, with stylish rooms and suites costing as much as R7,600 per night for visitors seeking a unique stay along the Garden Route

The redevelopment carefully preserved many of the building’s original industrial features and historic charm, while modern upgrades turned the once-abandoned power station into a sophisticated high-end tourist destination

The ambitious project highlights the growing appeal and rising value of property investments along the Garden Route, as demand for luxury travel experiences in scenic coastal towns continues to increase

Some buildings carry more than just walls and a roof, they carry history. Over time, spaces that once powered industries can take on completely new identities, blending the past with modern luxury. When done right, these transformations don’t erase history; they preserve it in ways that feel both unexpected and impressive.

The picture showed the old 1930s power station in Knysna. Image: turbinehotel

Source: Facebook

A historic power station in Knysna has been transformed into one of the country’s most unique luxury hotels. Originally built in the late 1930s, the structure once played a key role in supplying electricity to the surrounding areas, using wood waste from the local timber industry as fuel. Over time, as industrial activity declined, the building was left behind until it was reimagined into what is now known as the Turbine Hotel & Spa.

According to BusinessTech, rather than demolishing the original structure, developers chose to preserve its industrial character. Key elements such as old turbines, boilers, and generators were restored and incorporated into the hotel’s design, creating a space that blends heritage with modern comfort. The hotel officially opened in 2010 after years of planning and redevelopment. Today, it offers a range of accommodation options, from standard rooms to luxury suites, some with views overlooking the lagoon and canals of the surrounding area.

Historic site becomes premium tourist destination

Prices for a stay can range from around R5,000 to R7,600 per night, depending on the room type and season. While this places it firmly in the luxury category, the experience is designed to offer more than just accommodation; it offers a connection to the site’s history.

The transformation also reflects broader trends in the region. Property values along the Garden Route have seen significant growth in recent years, with Knysna becoming a sought-after destination for both tourists and investors. What was once an industrial site has now become a symbol of reinvention, showing how spaces can evolve while still holding onto the stories that shaped them.

The image showcased the inside of the hotel. Image: turbinehotel

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News