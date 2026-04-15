Thobeka Majozi has announced that she is the proud owner of a boutique hotel and coffee shop in La Lucia, Durban

Majozi took to her Instagram account to show off her new establishment, saying she is still in the revamping stages

Social media users cannot wait to support Thobeka Majozi, with some celebrities congratulating her

Thobeka Majozi has opened a new Boutique Hotel and Café in La Lucia, Durban. Image: Thobeka_majozi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Thobeka Majozi has announced that she has stepped into new business territory.

Taking to Instagram, Majozi announced that she is the proud owner of a Boutique hotel and coffee shop, that she is yet to name as the revamping process is underway.

Thobeka Majozi shows off new establishment

On Tuesday, 14 April 2025, Thobeka Majozi, who is famously known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, said she would be adding hotel owner to her bio.

"Should I edit my bio now or after the revamping of my hotel and coffee shop? Boutique hotel and cafe owner - and that’s on God," she wrote and added a bible verse from Proverbs which says: “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children…” Proverbs‬ ‭13‬:‭22‬ ‭NKJV‬."

In the video clip, she revealed that she is expanding the family businesses in a bid to have generational wealth.

"We have many businesses under our family umbrella, mainly for legacy, inheritance and generational wealth. One of them is this boutique hotel located in La Lucia, Durban," she proudly said.

Majozi said she approached her mother to open up her own coffee shop; however, she was surprised with the keys to the entire boutique.

"Not only am I building my own coffee shop, but I am also officially the owner of a boutique hotel."

Thobeka invited her followers along with her to enjoy the ride as she revamps the place, bragging that there is little left for her to do.

SA supports Thobeka

Below are some of the reactions from her followers:

ladydu_sa said:

"Share location, I would love to support you."

kwezi_ndlovu said:

"Ohh Bex, congratulations, mama, God will bless you and your business."

abomatthews exclaimed:

"Omg congratulations mama!! Hear me out: a Pilates/movement studio within a place that is Christ-centred. Most gyms just have worldly influence, but this one can be transforming the body and the mind physically through the word of God only ( idea can expand, but I’ll keep it at that ) — that would be such a vibeee! once again congratulationssssssssssss."

sibumabena stated:

"You’re freaking amazing and you have a beautiful heart so we know the space is gonna be laced in good energy and positivity! TIP: go and stay at 10 boutique hotels and see what you like about how they do things - communication, food and bev service, design look and feel, linen, complementaries, logistics support, cleaning, entertainment, fengshui, pricing etc… that’ll help you curate an experience that is inspired, informed and ultimately, YOU! Wishing you great success."

Thobeka preaches and goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thobeka Majozi, trended after a raw video showing her in deep prayer, worshipping and speaking in tongues, surfaced online.

Viewers had mixed reactions, with some praising her vulnerability while others questioned the timing and authenticity of the moment.

Source: Briefly News