In a refreshing display of black excellence, a recent Facebook post has illuminated the spotlight on The Principal Boutique Hotel, a hidden gem nestled in the picturesque Drakensberg Mountains.

Gorgeous black-owned hotel goes viral

The post, shared by Kasi Economy, celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of the Lugogwanas, a black couple who own and operate this luxurious establishment in Matatiele, in the Drakensberg Mountains.

The Facebook post serves as a virtual tour of the lavish interiors and stunning surroundings of The Principal Boutique Hotel and highlights the incredible achievement of the Lugogwanas. The couple's ownership of this exquisite hotel challenges stereotypes and exemplifies the heights of success attainable through dedication and vision.

As the images showcase The Principal Boutique Hotel's opulence, Mzansi residents quickly acknowledge the establishment as a true hidden gem. The lush rooms, breathtaking views, and attention to detail in every corner paint a picture of a retreat that rivals some of the world's finest.

Black excellence celebrated on Facebook

The Mzansi community joins in a chorus of approval, showering the post with claps, heart emojis, and congratulations. The Lugogwanas' success story resonates deeply, inspiring others and breaking down barriers in an industry where representation is often lacking.

Johnson Khumalo clapped:

“Oh, what an awesome place! I spent time during the Easter holidays in 2023 with my colleagues! Hospitality is on top of the world!”

Nthabeleng Nthebs Lebenya said:

“My hometown, so proud ❤️”

Mzikazi Mhlathi beamed:

“Our people are taking up the spacebeautiful to watch❤️”

Nomcebo Kuhlase was inspired:

“Wooow, powerful couple's goals.”

