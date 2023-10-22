TikTok video reveals a stunning Porsche GT3, valued at over R3 million, which a Mzansi man bought

A South African woman beaming with pride shows off her 'broer's' lux new whip in TikTok

The video sparks widespread admiration for the car and its owner, celebrating black greatness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a TikTok video that's taken the South African online community by storm, a woman proudly showcases her brother's brand-new Porsche GT3, a sleek black beast worth over R3 million.

This video shows a lux Porsche GT3, valued at over R3 million, which a Mzansi man bought. Image: @knownassbee

Source: TikTok

The video has Mzansi people applauding black excellence while drooling over the lux car's breathtaking beauty.

Mzansi man buys R3 million Porsche GT3

The TikTok video, shared by @knownassbee, begins with the woman's enthusiastic introduction, setting the stage for what will be a spectacular reveal. She captures the car's exterior from various angles, showcasing its elegant black finish, aerodynamic design, and distinct Porsche emblem.

As the woman pans her camera, viewers are treated to glimpses of the car's sleek lines, impressive wheels, and the unmistakable roar of its engine. Her commentary, filled with excitement and pride, provides an closer look into the joy and appreciation of the luxury car.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for black excellence

The video has not only ignited discussions about the exceptional Porsche GT3 but also serves as a tribute to the achievements of the car's owner, a shining example of black excellence. Mzansi has celebrated the success of this individual and the symbolic significance of owning such a remarkable vehicle.

Read some comments:

@ThulaniB89:

"That Porsche GT3 is a dream! Major respect for the owner."

@Zondi_Jo:

"This is what black excellence looks like. Keep shining, 'broer'!"

@Lindo2376:

"Mzansi's streets just got a lot more exciting with this Porsche on the road!"

@PhZimJZ:

"I can't take my eyes off that Porsche. It's a work of art!"

@User574839:

"The 'broer' is a living testament to what hard work and determination can achieve. Congratulations!"

From Mercedes-Benz to Porsche, Johannesburg woman shares TikTok video of lavish car collection

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg mother of five has caused quite a stir on TikTok after she posted a video flexing her car collection.

Mrs Twani shared a video showing off her cars and how they serve her family. Her husband's work vehicle is a Ford Ranger. The V-Class Mercedes Benz is used to transport the family.

There is also a black Porsche that is her husband's 'toy' and an Audi, but she doesn't know its purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News